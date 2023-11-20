Kiwibank increases one-year home loan rate, no longer market cheapest

Kiwibank has increased its one-year and 18-month home loan rates.

Kiwibank is increasing a number of its interest rates, including the one-year rate that was the cheapest in the market.

Its one-year special will lift from 7.25% to 7.35%.

The other main banks are charging either 7.35%, 7.39% or or 7.45% for the same term.

Kiwibank is also increasing its six-month rate from 7.25% to 7.39%.

It said its headline special was 7.05% for two years for people with at least 20% equity.

The official cash rate will be reviewed again on November 29 but the Reserve Bank is widely expected to leave it at 5.5%.

ANZ last week changed its prediction that another rate hike would be needed. It said it now expected 5.5% to be sufficient as the peak.

Banks that reported financial results recently recorded higher net interest margins, year-on-year.

Commentators said that was in part because New Zealanders were leaving their money in transaction accounts or savings accounts paying little to no interest, while interest costs on loans increased.