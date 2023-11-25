Cheapest in NZ: Where to find lowest-priced fuel, power, rent, parking...

It might be a struggle to find something that’s cheaper in New Zealand than anywhere else in the world.

But it’s not so hard to find the cheapest places in New Zealand.

Here are some of the best spots for the essentials.

Petrol

Waikato and Bay of Plenty tend to be the places to be when it comes to filling up your car.

On Tuesday, New World Westend, Bay of Plenty, was the cheapest in the country for 91, at $2.48 a litre. It was followed by Pak’nSave Rotorua at $2.52, according to price monitoring app Gaspy.

Gull Te Ngae Rd was in third place, followed by Gull Hampton Downs.

Places that are a bit harder to access tend to have the most expensive petrol – such as Great Barrier Island, Stewart Island and even Waiheke Island.

Power

Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) data showed that Invercargill was the cheapest place to buy electricity, at 30.39c per kilowatt hour in the most recent data. Kerikeri was the most expensive, at 43.61c.

Luke Blincoe, chief executive of Electric Kiwi, said there were a couple of reasons for the difference.

“Nodal pricing means we have differing wholesale prices at different locations - relating to where generation is coming from at any given time. Most of NZ generation is in the South Island so South Island prices tend to be a bit lower. Sending energy north results in losses the further it is transported – there are always exceptions though.

”There are 29 lines companies in NZ - each one has a different pricing approach so you will see differences between networks. Sometimes even networks that are adjacent will price distribution charges differently.”

Stuff Petrol costs more in some parts of the country.

Rates

According to the Taxpayers Union, the cheapest rates, on average, are paid by people in the Buller district, where the average is $2155.98 a year. The most expensive was Carteron District Council, at $3938.91 on average followed by Manawatū District Council at $3713.23.

Taxpayers Union campaigns manager Connor Molloy said Carterton had had average residential rates bills above $3000 since at least the 2017-18 financial year.

”Sometimes smaller councils struggle due to their size but that is not always the case. Looking at the likes of other similar-sized councils such as Buller, Ōtorohanga, Central Hawke's Bay and Wairoa shows that small councils can still keep rates much lower.”

Erik McLean/Unsplash Rents are cheapest in Temuka.

Rent

Kelvin Davidson, chief property economist at CoreLogic, said the cheapest median asking rent over the past three months had been in Temuka, at $360. The most expensive was in Bayswater, where the median was $1175.

House insurance

Data from insurance comparison site Quashed shows that Auckland is one of the cheapest places to insurance a house, on average. Of the insurance quotes retrieved by the site’s market scan, the average Auckland annual premium was $R1907.37 – compared to $3912 in Wellington.

House prices

Davidson said the most expensive place to buy a house at the moment was Herne Bay, Auckland, with an estimated median value of $3.27 million. Cheapest was Murupara at $186,000.

Parking

Anyone forking out for inner-city Auckland and Wellington parking should look away. It’s still free in some parts of the country, including the Waipa District Council and Far North District Council areas. If you’re going to work in Kerikeri, you might have to keep an eye on time limits but you won’t pay to park on the street.

Bus fares

Fares vary a lot across the country depending on whether you have the card required in a specific area, the time of day you’re travelling and how far you’re going.

Whangarei bus fares, at $2 for a single adult trip, were among the cheapest for those paying cash. People in Queenstown and Christchurch could pay the same amount but only with a Bee Card and Metrocard, respectively.

With a Snapper card, a Wellington one-zone peak fare was $1.84. Aucklanders would pay $4 cash for one zone or $2.37 with an AT Hop card.