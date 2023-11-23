Here's how landlords say you can avoid rising rent

Rent price growth is running at historically high levels, and twice the long-term average, CoreLogic says.

Rents nationwide were up 6.1% in the year to October, compared to a long-term average growth rate of 3.2%.

Corelogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said there were a number of factors driving the increase, including a lack of supply to meet higher demand, and wage growth.

"The recent quiet patch in purchasing activity by investor groups will have dampened rental supply at a time when soaring net migration is placing upwards pressure on demand," Davidson said.

He said mortgaged property investors were now responsible for only 20% of purchases. Higher deposit requirements, low rental yields and the removal of their ability to claim home loan interest as an expense for tax purposes were reducing the appeal, he said.

”It’ll be intriguing to see how they perform in the coming months after a change of government and ‘property friendly’ policies."

A survey by economist Tony Alexander suggested increases could continue. On average, investors he talked to said they planned to boost rents another 6% in the coming year.

Property investor and coach Steve Goodey said people who were worried about rising rent should “be a good client to your landlord and expect them to be a good landlord”.

“Tell them when there are maintenance issues with the house. Most landlords don't desperately want another $20 per week. What they want is the rent paid every week year-round.

“If you plan on moving out, give your landlord plenty of notice and make the house available for inspection. If you have ‘rent stress’ talk to your landlord about fixing your tenure at the property for 12 or 24 months.

DAVID UNWIN Nick Padden has been renting at Ōtaki beach for five years, in a house that's been converted illegally into two flats.

“As a full-time landlord I think that most tenants are good people and I think the same of most landlords. If we respect each other all things are possible.”

He said people who felt they were being given an unreasonable rent increase could go to the Tenancy Tribunal.

“They will look at Trade Me and tenancy services to figure out what is fair so it's worth taking a look there yourself in the first instance. “

Sarina Gibbon, general manager of the Auckland Property Investors Association, said the past six years had created an environment that was making people think twice before investing in property.

“We’re seeing a result of people taking a step back and looking at whether property is still the default investment solution for the ordinary Kiwi. Term deposit rates are on the rise, some stocks are performing well – that’s really leading to fewer people buying property. People are really asking themselves ‘do the numbers still stack up’.”

She said in a rising cost environment there was more incentive for landlords to increase what they charged.

Nationally, rental yield edged back up to 3.2%, from a low of 2.6% through much of this year.

Yield represents what investors earn from their properties, relative to the purchase price.

Davidson said despite the increase, yields were still relatively low by past standards, and less than the income returns on some other asset classes such as term deposits.

"With rising rents and yields, and some more investor-friendly tax policies on the horizon, we may see investor participation begin to rise, albeit slowly," Davidson said.

"The Reserve Bank has also taken a bit more time recently to ponder debt to income ratios and how they might impact the market. However, even if they're not imposed for another year or so, this property recovery still looks likely slow and patchy, given the challenges of high mortgage rates," he said.

There were 13% more sales in October than a year ago but stock on the market is about 12% lower.