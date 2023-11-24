Westpac interest rate change 'could be sign of things to come'

A drop in Westpac’s two-year home loan interest rates could be a sign of things to come from other banks, one economist says – but he warns people should not get their hopes up too much.

Westpac on Thursday said it was making changes to a number of home loan and term deposit rates.

The two-year special rate will drop to 6.99% from 7.09%.

The three-year special drops from 6.85% to 6.75%, the four-year from 6.75% to 6.69% and the five-year from 6.65% to 6.49%.

But the one-year special increases by four basis points to 7.39%, the six-month rate lifts by 10 basis points to 7.38% and the 18-month by four basis points to 7.19%.

Brad Olsen, chief executive at Infometrics, said the cuts could be the start of some wider industry movement.

“If other banks have been saying higher funding costs because of higher swap rates and higher wholesale rates have been pushing up rates in recent months, they should very much be looking to reverse some of those increases out, given that funding costs have now dropped.”

He said US ten-year bond rates had dropped to the lowest level since September. One-year swap rates were at their lowest since May, he said.

He said that made the increases to the shorter-term rates more difficult to understand – and raised questions about whether the cuts in the longer terms were sufficient.

Ella Bates-Hermans/Stuff Banks, like any business, want to charge as much as they can. This is what that means for your interest rates.

“Is -0.1% it or is there a little bit more?”

But he said people should be careful about expecting any significant changes in the near term. Markets are now pricing in faster interest rate falls than they were in recent months.

“I worry a bit about people getting caught up in the idea that rates are about to fall. This is not a wholesale decline in interest rates and I don’t expect them to come down particularly much.

“Two or three months ago, economists kept saying they thought we were at the peak and then were told they were wrong when banks put rates up, what we might be seeing is a bit of a reversal out of those smaller increment increases. Given where interest rates are at the moment, I wouldn't expect to see anything in one- or two-year below 6.8% in the next month or two.”

He said rate cuts were unlikely to happen in earnest until the end of next year, although there was a chance it could happen sooner.

Westpac NZ general manager of product, sustainability and marketing Sarah Hearn said the changes reflected the bank’s varying costs of funding, with falling wholesale rates over the past month balanced out by strong competition for deposits.

“We’re working hard to support borrowers and savers, and we believe we offer good value on a range of home loan terms, including those who want to lock in longer-term certainty,” she said.

“Our own data continues to show most customers are well-placed to manage the cost of living, which is encouraging.

“However, we know that some homeowners who are due to roll off their current rate may be facing challenges from rate increases. We encourage customers to talk to us early if they’re worried about their finances.”