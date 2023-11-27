Is it unreasonable to expect to start work on the living wage?

Kāpura has rolled out living wage adjustments to all employees. Staff at one of their venues, Huxley's, talk to Stuff about the decision to pay the living wage.

Young people should be able to expect the living wage when they start a new job after training, one economist says.

Rodney Wayne, who founded a chain of hair salons bearing his name, made headlines last week when he was critical of young people wanting to be paid the living wage when they started out.

He told the AM Show: "I went through a hairdressing school in Australia, it cost thousands of dollars - if you earn while you learn, I don't understand why they have to get the living wage.

"Young people today don't want to stay home with mum and dad, they want to go out flatting with their mates and so that, in itself... it's tough."

The living wage is a measure that is designed to reflect what it costs to live a full life in New Zealand.

It is currently set at $26. The minimum wage is $22.70.

The living wage works out to an annual salary of about $54,000.

Unsplash Rodney Wayne questioned why starting hairdressers should get the living wage.

Trade Me provided data showing the low end of the salaries of jobs advertised on its site.

When jobs are listed, employers provide a range.

It showed that on average, at the lower end of the salary for retail jobs, they were paying $47,580.

Customer service was just ahead at $50,106, hospitality and tourism at $50,188 and manufacturing and operations at $51.007.

Trades and services, which would include hairdressing, were at $55,947.

In total, six sectors had average lowest wages that were below the living wage.

IT jobs had the highest wage by this measure, with $104,075 as the lowest average salary.

Craig Renney, policy director and chief economist at the Council of Trade Unions, said it was not unreasonable to expect to be paid the living wage as a graduate.

“Anyone who is paid less than the living wage is paid a wage which according to experts in the area is less than the calculated amount needed to lead a life of decency and meaning.”

He said the living wage was set at a level that allowed people to pay for their housing, food, buy clothes occasionally and go out once in a while.

“We’re not talking about people being able to live lives of lavish decadence on the living wage. This is a rate calculated specifically to highlight that below this level you are paying people an income that means that you are not able to lead a fully engaged life in New Zealand society.

“Graduates have been at a higher or further education institution and have qualified, have skills. They may well be learning the ropes but while they do they should not be penalised after having gone through that process.”

He said sectors that had lower pay were generally those in which labour was the overwhelming cost of the service, and keeping pay low kept margins higher.

“It’s part of the low-wage low productivity model trying to squeeze more productivity out of workers rather than trying to improve the quality of the service, product or other things.”