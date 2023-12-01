Almost 20,000 home loan borrowers falling behind: 'Scary thing is it's still going'

The Reserve Bank maintains the official cash rate, but governor Adrian Orr says inflation still needs to be brought down.

Almost 20,000 home loan accounts are now past due, credit bureau Centrix says, 25% more than a year ago.

It said as loans were refinanced to higher rates, the upward trend could continue well into 2024. There were 1.29% of home loans that were past due in October, compared to 1.25% in September.

“As always, we encourage anyone who is struggling with meeting their repayment obligations to get in touch with their credit providers to work out a plan for payments moving forward, and potentially seek help with budgeting – there are plenty of free services available such as MoneyTalks,” Centrix managing director Keith McLaughlin said.

“Otherwise, this could lead to an individual’s credit score being negatively impacted for years, which could have long-term consequences as they make financial decisions in the future.”

He said demand for mortgages was down 7.7% in November compared to the year before.

Andrew Henderson, executive officer at Dunedin Budget Advisory Service, said the percentage of clients presenting to his service because of mortgage trouble had increased to 7% in the second and third quarters of this year, from 4% in the first.

A full 40% were struggling with the cost of living.

“The number of clients presenting that are on a full-time wage has increased over the year.”

Henderson said people who were worried about their ability to keep up with their mortgage payments should contact their lenders, or ask a financial mentor for help.

“The last thing banks want to see is people having trouble with their mortgages. There are things they can do to help... don’t wait until it’s too late, communicate.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The number of households falling behind on their home loans is increasing.

David Cunningham, chief executive at Squirrel, said his firm saw “the top end of the cliff” – people who were starting to find it more challenging to meet their mortgage payments.

“They haven’t necessarily gone into arrears but they can see the pain coming because their mortgage is at 2.5% – or even 4.5% because rates have been rising for so long people are often having a second increase.

“People who have had really low rates in the 2% range might now have 7-point-something. They often come to a mortgage adviser saying ‘how do I cope with this?’ There’s been plenty of that.”

He said New Zealanders had significantly tightened their belts, as was evident in the retail spending data

“The scary thing is still going, there’s another year-plus of ths.”

The Reserve Bank noted in its Monetary Policy Statement this week that there was still more mortgage pain to come.

“The average rate on outstanding mortgages is expected to increase from 5.4% currently to 6.4%by mid-2024. The share of disposable income going to debt servicing for households with a mortgage is expected to increase from 15% currently to 19%.

“The impact of recent increases in mortgage rates is yet to be fully reflected in aggregate households’ cash flows. The average mortgage rate paid by existing borrowers is expected to increase by approximately one percentage point over the coming 12 months, as borrowers roll onto higher interest rates.”