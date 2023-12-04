What really counts as poor in New Zealand now?

More than a decade after his documentary Inside Child Poverty, Bryan Bruce returns to explore the issue in Inside Child Poverty Revisited.

What really counts as “poor”?

It’s a question that has been vexing certain parts of the online community in recent days, since a nurse with two kids took to TikTok to say she was living in poverty because she only had $200 or $300 to last just under two weeks, after groceries, mortgage and gas for the car.

Some commenters said that should be more than enough while others argued it was not a lot to get by on, especially with children.

But would it count as “poor” in New Zealand?

NZ Council of Trade Unions policy director Craig Renney said there was no official measure of poverty in this country, but there were still some ways to try to put a number on what would count as a low-income household.

Living wage

Renney is involved with setting the Living Wage and said it was a potential benchmark to use to show when people had “enough”.

The wage is currently set at $26 an hour and is designed to reflect the cost of a life that includes a little more than just bare-bones basics.

He said it was calculated on the basis of a household with one-and-a-half earners. That would put total annual income at just over $81,000 a year.

Renney said the living wage was at a level that allowed people to “lead lives of decency and purpose”. “We calculate things like can you catch a bus, do you have enough money to go to a museum every six months, that sort of thing.”

He said anyone under that level could arguably be said to be living in poverty.

screenshot The TikTok video prompted some strong responses.

Stats NZ estimates show that of a total 1,726,449 households, 681,324 were reporting household income of less than $80,000 a year in 2021.

80/20 rule

Renney said this could be another measure.

Household Economic Survey data adjusted for inflation would put the top of the bottom 20% of household incomes at $44,458 a year.

Household wealth

Another thing to consider is net worth. Some people who don’t have a lot of income are still well off because of their assets.

Stats NZ’s most recent data on this shows that the median net worth of the bottom 20% of households was about $11,000. The wealthiest 20% had a median $2.02m. Stats NZ said New Zealanders' net worth typically increased with age until retirement.

This data was from 2021 and the update will be published in early 2025. In recent quarters, data has shown a decline in wealth due to falling house prices.

Material hardship

This measure does not include any income data but shows how people are experiencing poverty and is used in child poverty calculations.

It may be the most useful, because what one person can live on easily might not be enough for another.

“A single person living in Wellington CBD, their poverty line probably very different to a family of six living in South Auckland,” Renney said.

“That’s where the child poverty measures become really useful. We can measure after housing costs, incomes and other measures.”

A child is counted as living in “material hardship” if they go without six or more basic needs from a list of 17, and severe material hardship if they go without nine or more. The full list of 17 is at the end of this story.

Gareth Kiernan, chief forecaster at Infometrics said Stats NZ estimated about 7.4% of the population was suffering material hardship by this measure.

Child Povery Action Group data estimated more than 10% of children were in material hardship last year and just under 4% were in severe hardship.

Renney said a person’s experience of a low income would differ depending on the public services and housing standards available to them. “You’re still poor but you’re not suffering quite the same way [with good public services],” he said. “The quality of your kids’ education isn’t a function of how much money you can pay. That makes an enormous difference to social mobility and life chances generally.”

Hardship measures