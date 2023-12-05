What is working retail at Christmas like – and what does it pay?

Catherine Richards says work is tougher than it used to be.

Countdown checkout manager Catherine Richards says work is noticeably tougher at this time of year – and harder now than it was when she started in her role about seven years ago.

“You can see with the cost of living, what people are buying, they get to the checkout and can’t afford everything and they're taking stuff back.”

She said shops were in general more short-staffed now than in the past and found it hard to hire the right people. Many staff did not want to pick up extra shifts leading into Christmas.

“It’s not just the supermarkets but the Warehouse and everywhere else, too. In general, they’re short-staffed and there’s customer aggression on top of that. This year, the cost of living is making a big difference. People are already blaming people at checkouts or workers in the store for the price of groceries.”

She said pressure had increased over the years.

“They want that extra bit out of you all the time, you’re short-staffed, not having enough workers to complete the job, then you get customers having a go at you. Lots of people expect things straight away. If you have to wait three minutes, it’s not the end of the world but they're more demanding for what they want.”

stuff Aaron Beck, a Stats NZ senior manager for pricing, social and population insights, explains the food price index.

Richards said while supermarket workers had been recognised as essential during Covid lockdowns, they had now “gone down the slope again”. She said Countdown’s recent pay deal had helped to lift what she and her colleagues were paid but plans to scrap Fair Pay Agreements would be bad news for people in other parts of the industry who might only be getting minimum wage.

First Union data shows that the lowest starting rate at Countdown now is $24.93, compared to a minimum wage of $22.70.

After five years, the minimum rate paid is $26.21. The pay range for most non-management roles would usually be between $24.93 and $29.40 an hour. The scales were different for some specialist sectors such as bakery and butchery.

Kmart was another retailer paying more than the minimum, the union said. It started staff at $24.94 an hour. After six months, staff would go to $26 an hour. After 12 months at The Warehouse, they would go to $24.77.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Countdown staff secured a significant pay rise.

First Union acting retail secretary Bill Bradford said one of the hardest things about working in retail was that staff were often working when no one else was.

“They’re under pressure, everyone else is out shopping and people have their own family at home they are concerned about. Times that are a great time, normally, for families are hard working times for many of our members.”

Some would take extra shifts to earn more over Christmas, he said.

Henry Russell, ANZ economist, said the retail industry had experienced the second-fastest average growth in pay since 2020, behind accommodation and food services but that had fallen back to be in line with the wider market trend.

“Labour market capacity pressures have eased substantially this year, reflecting the recovery in labour supply from the surge in migration, and slowing labour demand as monetary policy has gained traction. That’s likely to lead to a moderation in wage growth moving forward.”

Countdown has itself acknowledged some of the issues that Richards raised. It said last month it had recorded a 131% increase in physical assaults in the six months to November compared to the same time last year and was running a campaign asking shoppers to respect staff.

Ross Martin, head of retail operations for Foodstuffs South Island, said there was a “healthy dose of adrenaline” for staff “with plenty of festive cheer and the opportunity to go the extra mile for customers”.

“Our teams tell us there’s more hype, excitement and fun with decorations, dress ups and new promotions, which makes the days go quicker. For many stores, the next few weeks will be our busiest, so we ask customers to be patient and to treat our teams with kindness and respect.”

Richards said she hoped that shoppers would realise that people working in supermarkets were there to do their jobs and feed their families. “We don't go to work to get abused, get sworn at and we definitely don’t go to work to get physically assaulted.”