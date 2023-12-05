Reserve Bank talks tough: When will relief come for home loan borrowers?

The Reserve Bank maintains the official cash rate, but governor Adrian Orr says inflation still needs to be brought down.

The Reserve Bank may have had stern words last week about there being little hope for a cut in the official cash rate (OCR) before 2025, but economists say that doesn’t mean that home loan borrowers won’t see some changes.

Governor Adrian Orr was talking tough and pushing back on market expectations of a cut last week, even pointing out that another increase was not out of the question.

But economists said the outlook for squeezed home loan borrowers in particular may be more nuanced than the bank’s statement may have made some believe.

They said there were a number of factors that could bring rates down next year.

Wholesale rates, international markets

ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner said even if the OCR stayed on hold at 5.5% right through next year, fixed mortgage rates could move around a lot “as market expectation waxes and wanes”.

“The moves in the OCR largely determine the floating mortgage rate but fixed mortgage rates are determined by expectations of the OCR out to two or three years, and – beyond that – US data. The Reserve Bank’s ability to control longer rates is very limited.

“When monetary policy is a one-way bet, expectations are going to front-run policy and in that regard be kind of helpful. So we saw fixed rates move before floating when the Reserve Bank started tightening.”

But she said when the bank was seen to have finished tightening, the market would start to fight against it, bringing rates down on the expectation that the OCR would soon be cut. That would happen even if inflation had not yet reached the Reserve Bank comfort level, provided markets could see a path there.

Ella Bates-Hermans/Stuff Banks, like any business, want to charge as much as they can. This is what that means for your interest rates.

The Reserve Bank was last week trying to push back against that pre-empting, she said.

She said despite the tough talk, markets were only pricing in a negligible chance of an increase. “If the yield curve drops and stays down, then retail mortgage rates will come down.”

There could be dips that didn’t last before rates dropped in a sustained way, she said. “It’s going to be a a volatile summer.”

Westpac chief economist Kelly Eckhold noted that there had been a “very large" fall in wholesale rates in recent times, which should eventually flow through to retail rates.

Mike Jones, BNZ chief economist, said US markets were having a similar difference of opinion with their Federal Reserve as was happening locally. “That might be a factor more for longer-term rates, which tend to be more influenced by what’s happening offshore.”

Deposit rates

Eckhold said deposit rates had stayed high despite the fall in wholesale rates, which meant mortgage rates had to be higher, too.

“Banks all need to raise a significant amount of deposits, at the moment we’re seeing a lot of competition for deposits, which is holding up deposit rates but also holding up mortgage rates. It depends a bit on when those deposit rates might fall. You would expect they should fall with market rates in time.”

He said the end of the Reserve Bank Funding for Lending programme meant banks had to repay money to the central bank and replace it.

STUFF/Stuff The interest rate picture is more than just the OCR.

“There is quite a lot of competition in the deposit market right now. That’s a good deal for savers but a bit rougher for borrowers. Those deposit rates are an important input into the cost of funds for the banks.”

The OCR, actually

Some economists still expect that the official cash rate could be cut by the end of next year.

Infometrics chief forecaster Gareth Kiernan said he expected cuts from November, and it was likely that retail home loan rates would start tracking down before that.

Jones said he had originally forecast the second half of next year as the most likely timing but was now thinking the second half of the second half. “There’s a lot of water to go under the bridge between now and then.”

Fall to what level?

No one should be hanging out for a fall in interest rates back to Covid lows, and they might not even go as low as they were pre-Covid.

Jones said it was likely that inflation would settle at a higher rate than previously, which would probably keep interest rates at a higher level.

The Reserve Bank has lifted its estimate of what the “neutral” OCR is to 2.5%, indicating a higher base level of rates. These estimates can change relatively often.

He said without some big unforeseen shock, a drop to a 2% rate was unlikely. Central banks might be more hesitant to do that, anyway, he said. “What we’re seeing globally is economies and the housing markets were overstimulated through that period. Hopefully some of those lessons will be carried forwards as well.”