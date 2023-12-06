Here are the food products that have dropped in price

Some good news for anyone stocking up on Christmas groceries – some things you’ll put in your trolley are cheaper now than they were a year ago.

Woolworths, which is operates Woolworths and Countdown supermarkets, has added some seasonal and Christmas products to its Low Price scheme.

But wider prices are dropping, too.

Stats NZ data shows that in October, lettuce, broccoli, cabbage, tomatoes, mushrooms, beef mince, lamb chops, sausages, milk, cheddar cheese, butter, avocados, beans, breakfast drinks, capsicum, cream, cucumbers and cauliflower were among the food items that dropped in price.

Lamb chops dropped by about $1.80 a kilogram, and avocados $1.50. Lettuces dropped by almost $2.20 a kilogram.

Woolworths New Zealand commercial director Pieter De Wet said some key meat and produce lines were either the same price as last year or priced lower than in December 2022.

“It’s been a tough year for many New Zealanders and it’s a relief to see we’re ending the year on a different sort of low, with prices getting better and a number of good signs for 2024. We are still seeing challenges with products like kūmara which was heavily impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle but our growers are very hopeful about the next harvest.”

He said the price of Woolworth’s 18% fat beef mince had dropped from $16.50 a kilogram last year to $14.90.

“There’s some real relief on some key products.”

He said the addition of items to the Low Price programme meant that people could plan their Christmas menus and know the price would be the same time in a couple of weeks.

“It’s really all about giving certainty to New Zealanders, both on their everyday products like cheese, eggs, butter and bread but also on more of those holiday specials like ham, and some of our Christmas fruit mince pies.”

He said there was customer demand for basic products in the Low Price programme.

“Without a doubt Kiwis are still under pressure. We expect people will absolutely want to stretch their dollar as far as they can.”

He said this time last year was when bad weather started to hit, which culminated in Cyclone Gabrielle. “That was the start of significant price inflation. Now prices are coming down significantly – as much as 50%.”

He said if there were no significant weather events between now and next year that could mean more price relief in 2024. “That’s a good thing for all of us.”

Gareth Kiernan, chief forecaster at Infometrics, said produce prices were “notoriously seasonal and weather-affected” and it looked like things such as lettuce, broccoli, cabbages, beans, capsicum and cauliflowers were unusually expensive in late 2022.

“Prices for meat and dairy products tend to be a lot more affected by international commodity prices, which we know have been weakening since early 2022. It’s therefore unsurprising to see some moderation in prices for lamb and some other meat products.”