Ask Susan: Are other people's first-home withdrawals shortchanging me?

I have come to the conclusion that maintaining hardship and first-home withdrawal clauses affects other KiwiSavers negatively in achieving their retirement savings goals. Honouring withdrawals leads to the forced sell off of “fund units” which has a depressing effect on the value of these units. This means that without the withdrawals the value would be higher and would be far more beneficial for those who remain in those KiwiSaver funds. So the ones who are not opting out of KiwiSaver by having hardship and/or first-home withdrawals are not achieving their retirement saving goals. We are talking about a $1.5 billion withdrawal on a yearly base and that has a substantial effect on values in my opinion! Are there KiwisSaver funds that don't have a hardship or first-home withdrawal clause?

The answer to your question is broadly no – the same rules generally apply to all KiwiSaver schemes.

But in thinking about some of your other assumptions, I turned to Rupert Carlyon, who founded the kōura KiwiSaver scheme.

He said one of the most important rules in KiwiSaver was that schemes were not allowed to disadvantage existing members by processing withdrawals.

“If we think that processing a withdrawal will disadvantage existing members, that cost needs to be borne by the withdrawing member,” he said.

“Every KiwiSaver provider has a liquidity policy that ensures we manage our cash so that we are not caught short in case of withdrawals. First-home and financial hardship withdrawals are big, but not quite as big as people switching in and out of funds. So, effectively, these policies don't impact materially.”

He said if the Government went ahead with plans to allow people to have KiwiSaver accounts across multiple providers, that would have a detrimental impact on liquidity.

“Encouraging people to have smaller balances spread across multiple providers, that will make it harder to manage and will mean that we need larger liquid asset holdings which means smaller private asset holdings.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff National leader Christopher Luxon met students at the University Of Auckland re O-week, where he and housing spokesperson Chris Bishop announced proposed change to allow tenants to use KiwiSaver to pay bonds.

My wife and I need help with understanding the New Zealand tax residency rules, with regard to NZ taxing our overseas retirement money for the next two years (as transitional residents until January 2025) and beyond (as permanent tax residents).

We are lucky enough to be semi-retired (my wife is 60 and I'm 62), having returned to our abode in New Zealand in February 2021 during the pandemic. I currently have a $45,000 salary and $16,800 NZ superannuation. We both worked for many years in the US and have 401(k) accounts that will provide us the funds we need to enjoy a retirement (requiring annual withdrawals of NZ$30,000 equivalent). We are also capable of drawing US social security at age 62 (albeit a decreased amount).

What strategies should we consider as we approach the January 2025 end of transitional residence? Rolling the investment over into KiwiSaver isn't our preferred option, given our rate of return in US has historically been far more generous. The decreased US social security pension would be equivalent to my NZ pension, given exchange rates and today's pension rates; but I would get it for three additional years. What, if any, tax burdens should I be considering now or after I turn 65?

Should we leave NZ and do our overdue OE for more than 325 consecutive days and/or choose to return to the US for a few more years, does the transitional residency clock go back to zero?

This is the kind of thing that you should really seek individual advice on, but some broad answers in relation to your questions follow.

There is no requirement to bring foreign savings into KiwiSaver – at the end of the four-year transitional period New Zealand tax will apply, with a foreign tax credit available to avoid double tax. Inland Revenue has some information on its website about pension transfers, and there are financial advice firms who specialise in this and can help you work out what is right for you.

Robyn Walker, who is a partner at Deloitte, said the main tax burden you’d experience in relation to your US pension when you’re 65 would be our progressive tax rates. If you’re earning more by working and drawing superannuation, then getting social security payments on top, you may end up paying a higher marginal tax rate on that income.

In relation to your potential OE, you can only use the transitional residency exemption once in a lifetime, so leaving and then returning will not reset it. Leaving for that period of time might not be enough to mean you are not a tax resident, either. Tax residency is based on whether someone is here for a certain number of days or has a permanent home here.

Another tax expert, Terry Baucher, urged you to see a tax specialist. He said beyond the New Zealand tax residency position, there would be US tax issues to consider as part of your financial planning.

“Even if they weren’t US citizens the treatment of 401ks and US social security is complex.”

How do I select an independent financial adviser? How do I know if they have good experience, are truly independent, and if their fees are reasonable? It's not an easy question to ask friends, especially if you don't know their financial circumstances.

This is a great question – a good financial adviser can be a really useful asset.

When you meet an adviser, they should explain what they can advise on, what expertise they have and outline their scope of service.

They should also tell you how they are paid. Some will charge fees and others will take commissions from the products or investments that they match you with.

The fact of someone receiving a commission doesn’t necessarily mean they are conflicted – but they need to manage that relationship effectively, have a range of options available for clients and be able to explain why what they are suggesting is right for you.

The Financial Advice NZ website allows you to search for advisers according to their speciality. When you find one you think sounds appropriate, you could ask for an example of how they have helped clients like you, the Financial Markets Authority suggests.

If you’re investing, your adviser needs to explain where and how your money will be held.

The rules that cover advisers have changed a lot in recent years and they are required to give you a lot of information every step of the way. You should expect that your adviser will ask about your goals and needs, and tailor a solution for you.