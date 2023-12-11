Are 'double-income-no-kids' households really better off?

Tanya Sinclair and Glen McKenzie say not having kids takes away some financial worries.

Tanya Sinclair and Glen McKenzie say not having children gives them a bit more freedom when it comes to how they spend their money.

They estimate they are better off because they have not gone through a period on one income, which they might have had to if they had kids, and have been able to make property purchases that might not have worked with children around.

They lived in a converted garage on a lifestyle block for years before building a house on the site. “If we had a child, building a house would not have happened,” Sinclair said. “There would have been the probability of selling the property and having to go to something small and old.”

She said they were able to spend money on things like hobbies and their cats' health, without worry.

“We don’t look at how much stuff costs. We just spend our money… I travel over to Australia pretty much whenever I want to. I’ve got holidays also to be able to do that – annual leave time.

“My thoughts are we don’t have to be as prepared for if something happens. We don’t have anyone else we need to consider.”

McKenzie said they did not worry too much about clearing their mortgages or planning for retirement, beyond KiwiSaver.

“Any debt we have is well and truly covered by our assets. We don’t have to worry about being a burden on our children. Or having to set them up, which I think a lot of parents feel obligated to these days because it’s so hard for younger people to get ahead,”

The financial lives of “dinks” double-income-no-kids households has been in the spotlight recently due to a wave of TikToks circulating that describe how much better off child-free couples are.

But Infometrics chief forecaster Gareth Kiernan said New Zealand data did not reflect that.

He said, apart from property maintenance and flights and accommodation, there were not many areas where couples without kids did more spending. They also saved less, overall.

“However, that might reflect a time-of-life bias in the couples without kids figures, with the effects of people who’ve never had kids drowned out by a lot of younger couples on lower incomes and/or older retired couples.”

Craig Renney, chief economist and policy director at the NZ Council of Trade Unions, said there was no reason to think that having a dual-income household with no children was a “golden ticket” to economic prosperity.

“There are plenty of households where both partners are on a very low income. And plenty of households where they may be on a high income but they’re spending an absolute fortune on the property in terms of where they live so their disposable income is very small.

“For a small group of people being dual income and having no kids is probably financially, if nothing else, a great place to be but these are probably all people in higher income groups to begin with.”

He said the benefit system in New Zealand provided little support for households without children because a political decision had been taken to prioritise tackling child poverty.

But he said no one should underestimate the cost - direct or indirect – of having children.

“Those costs fall massively unevenly in most households. Generally speaking women are worse off as a consequence of having had children – they face a parental dividend in terms of the cost of not only they have more costs as a consequence of having children but they may have lower incomes because someone has to look after the children at a point in time.”