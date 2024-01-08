Is 2024 the year our inflation problem goes away?

Infometrics Gareth Kiernan says the numbers show the economy should be heading in a more positive direction in the next year, and inflation should keep coming down.

Inflation is likely to ease through 2024 but will probably remain a headache, economists say.

The rising cost of living has been a theme of recent years, as inflation hit levels not seen in three decades.

Data out this month is expected to show further cooling, but economists say there is still a way to go before the Reserve Bank will be comfortable.

The Reserve Bank’s target is to keep inflation between 1% and 3% over the medium term.

Andre Castaing, economist at ANZ, said he expected the consumer price index to show an annual rate of increase of 4.8% when the numbers for the fourth quarter of 2023 are released at the end of January.

He said he expected inflation to reach the Reserve Bank’s target in the third quarter, and to drop to 2.5% in the fourth quarter.

“We expect tradeable inflation – mostly globally generated - to fall away faster than non-tradeable inflation – mostly domestically generated.”

Mike Jones, chief executive at BNZ, said he expected inflation to have fallen back into the 4% range in the last quarter of 2023 and for further falls in 2024 so that it was within the Reserve Bank’s target band by the fourth quarter.

“That’s actually one quarter later than the bank’s own forecasts imply.”

Kelly Eckhold, chief economist at Westpac, said his core view was that inflation was going to fall but it might be the end of the year or even 2025 before it was back in the target range.

He said his sense was that it was going to be a fight through the year, particularly in relation to core inflation.

“That’s certainly where the focus of the Reserve Bank seems to be right now.”

SUNGMI KIM/Stuff Inflation is likely to remain a problem for the Reserve Bank this year.

He said geopolitical tensions could also play a part.

“You’ve got the US presidential election this year that sounds like it’s going to be very acrimonious and there’s the potential for an increase in the temperature between say the US and China and we get caught in the middle of that give they’re such a significant trading partner for us and we also tend to be aligned to the US. It will be interesting to see how that impacts on a range of things for the inflation outlook.”

Mark Smith, senior economist at ASB, said the final push to lower inflation could be one of the hardest for the Reserve Bank.

“The hardest thing is to get it below 3%. It’s going to be harder to get it, if you’re around 4%, to get it below 3% than say from 7% to 6% – they’re really going to have their work cut out for them.”

When will it feel better for households?

Sometimes, the numbers don’t exactly align with households’ experience.

The factors that make a difference include whether wages are rising faster than inflation, and – for homeowners – what is happening with interest rates.

Castaing said for people in the private sector, average hourly earnings were already rising faster than inflation in 2023 and that was likely to continue.

“The hypothetical ‘average’ household without a mortgage have had more spending power already, despite feeling like they are going backwards when they go to the shops and prices have gone up again.

“However, this isn’t the whole story. A lot of employees will have got higher incomes from shifting jobs to one that pays better or through getting a promotion. This is always a significant source of income growth, but has been even more powerful in recent years with high inflation and a tight labour market. When we look at the labour cost index, which measures wages for people in the same job, we can see that these people’s spending power has gone backwards rapidly over 2023 and this is expected to continue into 2024.”

He said unemployment was likely to rise rapidly this year.

“For the group of people that lose their job, unemployment will have a larger effect on their standard of living than inflation has done to date. Even for people who don’t lose their job, rising unemployment will impact their perceived job security.

“Inflation has had very uneven effects on households. Those with little ability to change jobs, get a promotion or bargain for higher wages have been able to buy less as high inflation has eroded their purchasing power. People with large mortgages have especially struggled to keep up with the rising cost of living as their debt servicing costs have risen and rising unemployment will have a large effect on some.

“However, households with little to no mortgage or that have the ability to change jobs or seek a promotion have had their purchasing power improve."

Jones said how quickly falling inflation would have an impact on Reserve Bank interest rate decisions would depend on where it was happening.

“What we’ve heard loud and clear from the Reserve Bank recently is that the details matter. A rapid fall in inflation thanks to offshore developments and disinflation in the tradeables components would be looked through to some extent. What the bank is really looking for is a clear easing in those sticky, domestically-originated inflation pressures. There doesn’t seem to be a lot of tolerance left for upside surprises in those components. So there’s still a chance another rate hike gets delivered, even if it’s not our core view and markets don’t believe it. We don’t see the Reserve Bank lowering the OCR until late next year.

“I think what we’re all waiting for is that part of the cycle where inflation and cost increases fall below income growth, such that households can claw back some of purchasing power that's been lost over the past few years. I'm optimistic we'll see that start to play out late next year but things are likely to get tougher before they get better given what we know about the mortgage repricing due to occur over the coming six months. “

Eckhold said the biggest thing for households would be when they had comfort that interest rates were going to fall.

“From our perspective the earliest that is going to become reality is probably the second half of the year… they might not be falling but there will be greater confidence that it’s going to occur.”