Which toys will retain their value - or even become worth more?

Ever wish 10-year-old you hadn’t opened that set of Pokemon cards? That your eight-year-old self hadn't unboxed that classic Barbie? Or that you’d stowed away that 1980s Transformer somewhere safe to be offered to 2023 collectors?

Some toys, particularly those in pristine condition, have become collectors’ items over the years, and can sell for tens or even hundreds of times their original purchase price.

Here is how to pick the Christmas purchases that could become a mini-goldmine in years to come.

Barbie

Barbie hasn’t just made an impact on cinemas this year, she’s an increasingly valuable toy purchase.

Trade Me spokesperson Millie Silvester said Barbie was trending again solidly this year, with 15,000 searches on the site just in November. In 2018, Barbie was selling for an average $17.40 on Trade Me. That lifted to $24 this year.

An original 1959 Barbie reproduction was selling for $241.20 on Toys Central this week.

Nick Ashill, professor of marketing at Victoria University of Wellington, said Barbies were a prime target for collectors. “A 1989 Pink Jubilee Barbie will cost you around US$1300 on eBay.”

He said a big part of this was nostalgia.

“Their value also stems from their rarity, authenticity and condition. For brands and advertisers, playing on feelings of nostalgia is important. It is an element of a marketing strategy that looks to entice consumers through escapism. Benoit Wiesser, Ogilvy’s chief strategy officer for Asia says memories of our formative years - such memories can include music, fashion, toys and games, are encoded in our brains for life as a store of happy feelings.

“So playing with a Barbie doll from the 1990s or earlier, or a Transformer, triggers these fond associations. Buyers of Barbie dolls and Transformers have a strong emotional connection with the brand and incorporating nostalgia into marketing campaigns has been key to transporting consumers back to their childhood. It is this emotional connection that drives engagement and loyalty.”

Ashill said Mattel, which makes Barbie, had been able to recognise the importance of innovation and adapting to trends but had also stayed true to its heritage.

“A good example of this is the incorporation of classic brand elements into the 2023 Barbie movie such as the iconic pink colour, the inclusion of classic Barbie characters and the classic Barbie logo. Certainly, the 2023 Barbie film has reignited interest in the brand, and has even sparked a Barbie trend on TikTok, where people show off their dolls from childhood."

Siobhan Downes/Stuff Find your favourite Barbie out of the 500 on display at Wellington Museum.

Pokemon

Pokemon first arrived in New Zealand in the late 1990s and has been through several iterations.

Cards have been increasing in popularity again in recent years as online influencers such as Logan Paul have brought collecting to the attention of a new generation.

Ashill said rare Pokemon could sell for US$50,000 (NZ$81,533).

Transformers

Transformers first hit the market in 1984 and the franchise is still going strong.

The key to whether your childhood collectables are now worth a mini fortune is how well-preserved you have kept them.

Ashill said a 1990s mint condition Omega Supreme Transformers figure in its original box was estimated to be worth US$2000.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/The Press Penny Wheeler, 3, with her new lego.

Lego

The Lego brand has been around since the 1930s, but it’s going from strength to strength in this century. Rare sets are particularly in demand.

"Lego is also a crowd favourite, especially since it has a bit of a cult following, and we know even adults love to buy it for themselves. In November there were 57,000 searches for the little bricks,” Silvester said.

Between 2018 and this year, the average cost of Lego on Trade Me increased from $36.90 to $64.90.

But maybe not Beanie Babies

Remember Beanie Babies?

Ashill said the Beanie Baby craze of the 1990s was marked by the hunt for the Princess Diana bear, lines outside Hallmark shops in anticipation of new releases and people hoarding the tiny stuffed toys.

“I believe that understanding what constitutes value, a core marketing concept, is key to understanding the demise of Beanie Babies. At its most basic level, value is how much someone is willing to pay for something – what we get relative to what we pay. There are, however, different ways of thinking about this concept. For example, there is use value which is defined as the extent to which a purchase fulfils a ‘want’ or a ‘need’.

“There is also exchange value, which captures the proportion in which one item can be exchanged for another item. At the height of the Beanie Baby craze, the use and exchange value that people were ascribing to these stuffed animals became completely untethered, which meant the market was totally distorted.

There is another important marketing concept at work here – scarcity or rarity. According to the scarcity principle, things become more desirable when they are in limited supply.

In the 1990s, the company that produced and sold Beanie Babies used the illusion of scarcity to drive the urgency around buying Beanie Babies. People were made to believe they were in short supply.

Warner created a sense of scarcity by regularly retiring popular versions and releasing limited editions. However, in the late 1990s, the company rapidly increased production, which destroyed their rarity and value, and sales declined. So there are some key lessons here, If you produce more, you run the risk of saturating the market and this has a negative impact on scarcity and therefore, exclusivity.”