Will banks pass on fall in wholesale interest rates to customers?

As wholesale interest rates drop, will mortgage holders see some relief from climbing interest rates?

Wholesale interest rates have dropped 0.5% in the past couple of days, but will that be passed on to mortgage holders?

On Friday, chief executive of Squirrel, David Cunningham, said wholesale interest rates have dropped this week and banks should be passing that on to fixed loan holders.

As rates start to fall, both mortgage and deposit interest rates need to fall, Cunningham said.

“If they both move, then bank profits won’t change.”

In November, annual results for BNZ, ANZ and Westpac showed an increase in the net interest margin for all three banks.

Home loans contribute about half of bank profits, with banks making their profit on the difference in the interest rate that banks borrow and lend at, called margins, Cunningham said.

On Friday, one commentator suggested that, extrapolated over a year, the higher margins seen in recent weeks could mean banks are making an additional $2-3billion on interest margins. But, Cunningham didn’t think that was the case.

“I don’t think it’s true that the margins were growing bigger.”

STUFF Infometrics Gareth Kiernan says mortgage holders won't have any real relief until the end of next year, even though interest rate increases seem unlikely.

Banks’ margins had been trending down for about 25 years until Covid hit, and all of a sudden there was a lot of free money as the Reserve Bank pumped money into the economy, Cunningham said.

“The margin went up because money was cheap, they expanded their margins at the same time as consumers were struggling.”

As interest rates have risen, mortgage rates haven’t risen quite as much, but savings rates didn’t rise at all, he said.

Economist Cameron Bagrie said banks have done well over the past six weeks, but it was important to look at the full make-up of bank profits, and the mortgage block was only one source.

“What we know at the moment is that swap rates have fallen a long way and mortgage rates have not fallen on the other side. Yet swap rates are only one form of banks’ funding,” Bagrie said.

A spokesperson for Westpac NZ said the bank last month reduced its advertised special home loan rates on all terms from two to five years.

“While wholesale interest rates have fallen recently, they remain volatile, and strong competition and pricing for retail deposits is working against that, particularly on shorter term rates,” the spokesperson said.

“For example, in the two years to 1 October, we increased our 1-year term deposit rate for savings customers by 4.80%, while we raised our 1-year home loan rate by 4.54% over the same period.”

An ANZ spokesperson said the bank constantly reviews its interest rates in line with market conditions.