New government helps boost consumer confidence, but women feel worse off than men, research finds

A change of government may be behind a boost in consumer confidence, economists at Westpac say. But it’s not being felt evenly.

The Westpac McDermott Miller Consumer Confidence Index rose 8.7 points in December to a level of 88.9. That is well below average, but confidence is now at its highest level in nearly two years.

Westpac senior economist Satish Ranchhod said the new government might have played a role in boosting household expectations for their finances.

“The new government has signalled their plans to introduce tax relief focused on middle income families, and we saw the biggest rise in confidence among those households earning between $30,000 and $70,000 per year.

“More generally, we’ve also seen some of the pressures on inflation and interest rates easing off, which will also have boosted confidence.”

He said a growing number of New Zealanders expected the economy to strengthen over the coming year and for their own finances to improve.

Cooling inflation and some prices falling were helping, as was the expectation that the country was near a peak in interest rates.

“While New Zealand households are feeling a bit more optimistic, they aren’t throwing their wallets open just yet,” Rachhod said.

“Spending appetites remain weak going into the holiday shopping season. The number of households who think it’s a good time to make a major purchase is still lingering close to all-time lows. Similarly, households have told us that they’ve been cutting back their spending on leisure activities. Consistent with that, retailers have been reporting subdued spending going into the Christmas shopping season.”

Imogen Rendall, market research director at McDermott Miller said men’s confidence had jumped to 96.3 (up 10.2 points,) while women remained deeply pessimistic at 81.8 (an increase of 7.1 points).

“Close to half of women believe they are worse off financially than they were a year ago, compared with just over a third of men. Looking ahead to next year, both men and women have similar expectations for their personal finances, with over a quarter expecting to be worse off. Men, however, are more optimistic than women about New Zealand’s short-term economic future, as well as the country’s longer-term prospects,.

“Confidence amongst the different age groups this quarter, however, is remarkably similar. Confidence amongst those aged 30-49 has increased the most, rising 11.1 points to 87.8. While this is still pessimistic, this shift represents the highest index score for this age group in nearly two years. Younger people aged 18-29 are the most confident with an index score of 88.0 (an increase of 5.2 points) and those aged 50+ have also seen an increase in confidence of 3.1 points to 84.8. Again, while strongly pessimistic, this is the highest index score for this age group in two years.”