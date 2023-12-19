Insurer told to pay claim for house burgled after window left open

The insurance company introduced a new requirement that the couple were unaware of.

An insurance company that tried to turn down a claim for a burglary because the house had a window open has been told it should pay.

The couple involved in the claim complained to the Insurance and Financial Services Ombudsman scheme.

They returned home from a holiday to find their house had been burgled. Access had been obtained through a small window that had been left open with a security stay.

The insurer said this was a failure to securely lock the house while they were away and rejected their claim.

Upon examination, the IFSO Scheme found that the insurer had introduced a policy in 2020, imposing a new condition on the insured to ensure their house was securely locked when “unattended”.

Other insurers do not have a similar condition in their contents insurance policies, making it an unusual requirement.

“While it’s common for travel insurance policies to have an exclusion for claims where items have been left unattended in a public place, it is unusual for a contents policy to include a condition or exclusion like this. Other insurers will also usually cover claims where a window has been unintentionally left unsecured,” ombudsman Karen Stevens said.

“If you have been reckless, grossly careless or grossly negligent with your property, an insurer may rely on your failure to meet a reasonable care condition to decline your claim, however, this was not the case with [this couple],” she said.

Because the new condition in their policy was unusual and required the couple to take steps they were not previously required to take, the insurer should have made them aware of this.

"The law says that if a policy includes 'onerous or unusual’ conditions, insurers are required to bring them to their customers’ attention. However, in this case, there was no evidence that they had specifically notified [the couple] about this unique condition,” Stevens said.

The IFSO Scheme said the insurer was unable to rely on a failure to meet this condition to decline the claim, and the complaint was upheld in the couple’s favour.

"While the ideal situation is where an insured has taken all steps to prevent a burglary, homeowners shouldn’t be disadvantaged by an unusual or unfamiliar condition in their policy…particularly where it is out of step with the rest of the industry.

“We expect insurers to clearly communicate policy changes to their customers, so they know exactly what is expected of them, and what they have to do to ensure they will be covered under the policy”

She said people should take care to protect their contents by locking their houses and closing windows when they went away.

She said there were some other things to keep in mind during the holiday period.

“Check your policy for any limitations on your cover – for example you won’t have cover if something is stolen by a house sitter or invited guest.

Make sure all doors and windows are locked and any alarm is on. If you’re going away for more than 60 days, tell your insurer. Check all taps are off securely – gradual damage caused by dripping taps is not covered. If you’re on the road this summer, don’t leave any items visible in your car.

Don’t let teens drive with friends in the car if they’re on a learner or restricted driver’s licence. If you’re travelling overseas, make sure you get travel insurance. Also, check that you’re up to date with your premiums, so none of your insurance lapses while you’re away.”