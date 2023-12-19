Blame Reserve Bank for home loan rates holding firm, economist says

The Reserve Bank maintains the official cash rate, but governor Adrian Orr says inflation still needs to be brought down.

Stern Reserve Bank warnings are probably stopping banks passing on drops in wholesale rates, one economist says.

Wholesale rates declined sharply last week, but home loan interest rates did not move.

Independent economist Tony Alexander said the recent fall in swap rates had been “quite large” and bank margins now looked to be “pretty above average” for fixed mortgage rates.

“When I look at the best one- to five-year fixed rates on offer, compared with the average margin for the past two years, the one-year rate is about 0.9% above average and the three-year about 0.3% above average.

“I could look at that and go ‘oh my goodness there is really some scope for cuts in the one- to two-year rates’ ... but I have no doubt the Reserve Bank has indicated to the banks they’d prefer they don’t do that at the moment.

“That was the tone of the monetary policy statement (MPS) … it’s a bit like they come in for a visit and say ‘nice restaurant, pity if something were to happen to it.”

He said the Reserve Bank’s stance meant that the banks could earn well above-average margins on fixed lending and feel confident that no other bank was going to undercut them in the next few weeks.

“None of them has had a spring mortgage campaign. They’re happy just to wait and see how things pan out before they jump in and try to win market share.”

Mortgage broker Bruce Patten, of Loan Market, said while banks were still offering cash back to borrowers, there had been none of the marketing and gimmicks such as free TVs that had been seen in previous years.

David Cunningham, chief executive at Squirrel, said the Reserve Bank had talked tough at its latest review to give.a clear message to the banks’.

“There was always no way the Reserve Bank was going to raise the OCR next year, even though the official cash rate (OCR) track they published showed they would and that rates wouldn’t start falling for another 18 months. They published that track because if they showed the OCR going down the wholesale markets would have aggressively lowered rates, which would have ultimately flowed through to retail home loan rates.

“Effectively, the MPS and OCR track was the Reserve Bank’s way of saying to the bank pricing committees, who set retail interest rates, to hold them where they were.

“That actually suits the banks as it protects the 20% higher margins they are earning now than two years ago."

But he said he expected reductions would have to happen given the latest wholesale rate drop, and retail rates might drop 0.5% over the next six to eight weeks.

Alexander said gross domestic product (GDP) data last week would allow the Reserve Bank to take a softer approach to interest rates.

“The economy looks to be about 1% smaller than the Reserve Bank anticipated… the data surprises overseas are almost all on the low side for inflation rates and economic growth indicators. I think the chances of another rate hike are miniscule.”

He said he hoped that the Reserve Bank would have enough data at the time of its next update to allow it to rule out another OCR increase and bring forward when it expected to cut, from mid-2025 to the end of 2024.

ANZ recently reduced the test rate it uses to check that borrowers can afford to repay a loan, which could indicate that the banks are increasingly confident that the interest rate peak has passed.

Jarrod Kerr, chief economist at Kiwibank, agreed the data confirmed that the Reserve Bank could take a step back.

“The Kiwi economy is weak, it is in recession, and the Reserve Bank’s heavy-handed hikes have hurt. The GDP report not only argues against rate increases, which are not needed, but it opens the door to rate cuts.”

HSBC agreed it would make further increases less likely but said inflation was still too high.

Infometrics chief forecaster Gareth Kiernan said while there was nothing in the data to suggest the need for another increase, there was not enough to consider bringing forward cuts, either.