Susan Edmunds: Here are six common insurance fishhooks still catching people out

Having a warrant might not be enough to prove your car is roadworthy.

New Zealanders still get caught out by a number of things in their insurance policies that can mean they are not covered – or not for as much as they expected, the Insurance and Financial Services Ombudsman says.

It was reported on Tuesday that a couple went to the ombudsman scheme when their insurer tried to turn down their claim for a burglary, because they had left a window open.

But ombudsman Karen Stevens said there were a range of other things that could trip people up, if they were not aware of them.

Non-disclosure

She said a big one was the issue of non-disclosure.

If you do not give your insurer all the relevant information that it needs to decide whether to insure you, it can mean that it turns down your claim, and can act as if the policy never existed. If an insurer stops insuring you, it can also make it hard to get cover elsewhere.

The non-disclosure does not have to be deliberate.

“The most common things that people forget about are things like previous claims, traffic conviction history, criminal conviction history, medical events or medical conditions. It covers the spectrum of every type of insurance – disclosure will be the thing that will often catch people out,” Stevens said.

Failure to take reasonable care

Having insurance does not mean you can stop worrying about looking after your things.

“People are often not aware that if they leave the keys in the car, or if they leave stuff on the beach unattended, if they are leaving home for a few days and leave a window open for the cat... any of those things will mean they might be insured,” Stevens said.

She said people who were shifting house could also find they were not insured for things left in the car overnight. “We’ve had a few of those where someone has said ‘I just left it in the car while I was in the middle of shifting’. It’s okay if it’s only in the car because it’s being shifted temporarily, but as soon as there is some permanence about it, it won’t be covered.”

Not understanding what is covered

Insurance policies generally have a range of things they cover, and things they do not.

Stevens said not understanding the difference was catching people out.

She said she was dealing with a lot of cases where landlords in particular were expecting insurance to step in and cover maintenance issues.

“We are seeing it a lot at the moment because a lot of gradual damage claims are coming in. A lot of people don't understand they have to show the damage is sudden and accidental. It’s the sudden bit that really gets them every time because insurers do not want to put a time limit on sudden... it’s not damage that happens over weeks or months or years. It’s damage that will happen over a maximum of a few days or hours. That is something that really catches consumers out all the time.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Leaving your belongings on the beach may mean you are not covered.

There is an exception for hidden damage, such as a pipe leaking in a wall, but generally only in specific cases, and only to a set amount.

Not having a roadworthy car

Having a current warrant of fitness is not enough to ensure that your car is covered.

“You can have a valid warrant of fitness but it doesn’t necessarily mean your car is roadworthy,” Stevens said.

“What we recommend to people going away on holidays is if they got their warrant six months ago, check the tyres. If you have a warrant and the tyres were great nearly 12 months ago but in the meantime you've done a lot of driving it may mean the tyres are not warrantable. If the tyres are related to the cause of the accident, you stop in a hurry and slam your brakes on and the tyres don't do what they’re supposed to, it may mean you're not covered.”

Excess

Generally, you pay one excess per event. But sometimes, there can be multiple events within a claim.

This is an issue that often catches landlords out when there is damage to multiple rooms in a house. In those cases, the insurer may charge an excess for each one.

“Every event incurs an excess,” Stevens said. “In some instances, an insurer might say both rooms looked like it was the same type of damage so we might only charge one excess for two rooms but they’ll charge for other rooms as well because the broken vanity unit has nothing to do with the hole in the wall downstairs in the lounge.”

Credit card insurance

Some credit cards come with free travel insurance but Stevens said it was important to check what was actually covered.

She dealt with one person recently who did not realise his bank had stopped offering it on his card. Travel that is over the length of time permitted by the card cover might also not be covered at all, and there could be age restrictions.

Stevens said sometimes the age restriction could apply to people not flying – if you had to cancel a trip because an elderly relative was sick or died, you might find this was not included.