What’s going on with the price of strawberries?

Aaron Beck, former Stats NZ senior manager for pricing, social and population insights, explains the food price index.

Berry prices have jumped in recent days – but one grower has advice for people who are finding the increase difficult to swallow.

A punnet of strawberries was $5 at Woolworths in Whangarei’s Regent on Sunday but had increased to $7 by Tuesday evening on the Countdown online shopping site. Raspberries were $11.50.

Pak’nSave in Whangarei was selling strawberries for $5.99.

Bright Corson, head of produce and butchery for Foodstuffs North Island, which operates Pak'nSave, New World and Four Square, said the strawberry season was winding down from a peak at the end of November.

“This year, growers have had 25% fewer strawberry plants in the ground and the price of fresh produce will always be impacted by supply and demand – when supply is low, the prices are higher.

Candy harris The strawberry peak has passed.

“What’s exciting is that Hawke’s Bay stone fruit and blueberries are starting to come in strong and we've got cherries from Central Otago in great supply, too."

She said tomato volumes were up 25%.

A Woolworths spokesperson said there was very high demand for strawberries. She said fresh blueberries or tinned or frozen berries could be an alternative.

Strawberry Growers NZ spokesperson Sally King agreed last year’s weather had reduced the number of strawberry plants.

She said demand from shoppers was part of the price equation, as was whether the supermarkets were prepared to sell berries as a “loss-leader”.

But she said while strawberries had previously had a relatively short season, they were now often available through until as late as May, as growers turned to different varieties and grew hydroponically.

King said strawberry stocks should be back to normal next season.

Patrick Malley, of Maungatapere Berries, which grows raspberries, blackberries, blueberries and solberries, said there was only so much produce available and growers could not turn on and off the tap of supply.

“So when everyone tries to get their favourite berry in the week before Christmas then this demand against finite supply drives prices at the supermarket up majorly.

“Most people don’t notice or comment on the fact that berry prices crash immediately after Christmas because even though supply will be similar to the previous week, demand drops through the floor.

“In addition to supermarkets raising their prices this week, growers and wholesalers will know that Christmas week is an opportunity to make a profit in what has been a difficult few seasons and will likely raise their supply price as well during this week, increasing the price even further."

He said there should be plenty of berries available just after Christmas. “If the prices are making your eyes water a little bit, buy two punnets instead of one immediately after Christmas."

Food prices fell 0.2% in November on the month before, and strawberries were one of the drivers of that.

But Foodstuffs NZ managing director Chris Quin said last week the supply of berries had peaked and Christmas shoppers “seeking value” should look to cherries and nectarines.

He said Foodstuffs’ biggest year-on-year price falls were on cabbages, down 35% on average, cauliflower down 29%, avocados down 26% and lettuce down 24%.

Butter was down 15% and lamb shoulder chops down 13%.

Consumer NZ said the fluctuations could be attributed to increased demand and the impact of a lack of competition in the grocery sector.