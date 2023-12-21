BNZ becomes latest bank to cut two-, three-year home loan rates

BNZ has become the latest bank to cut fixed interest rates, after a fall in wholesale rates.

The bank said on Thursday it was cutting its two- and three-year fixed home loan rates.

The special rate falls from 7.05% for two years and 6.85% for three, to 6.89% and 6.79%, respectively.

The standard rate falls to 7.49% for two years, from 7.65%, and 7.39% for three, from 7.45%.

Wholesale rates dropped sharply this month, but former BNZ economist Tony Alexander had said that the banks were probably holding off because of tough talk from the Reserve Bank.

ANZ dropped its two- and three-year rates earlier this week, and its economists said now could be a good time to consider a short fix, to take advantage of a falling interest rate environment.