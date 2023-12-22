Covid-19 disruption no reason to waive parental leave rules, authority says

Many productions were affected by Covid-19 and some took their filming offshore.

A woman whose work in the film and television industry was disrupted by Covid-19 has been told that is no excuse to bend paid parental leave rules.

Hazelle Tailby applied for parental leave in July last year and was declined on the basis that she had not worked sufficient hours.

She applied to the Employment Relations Authority to have this reviewed because of circumstances that were beyond her control.

Tailby worked as an independent contractor in the film and television industry, providing costume and wardrobe services.

She was based in Auckland providing services to a production being filmed in New Zealand during the pandemic.

She said it was severely affected, particularly by the Auckland lockdowns. She said the duration of her contracting work was significantly shortened, filming moved offshore and she could not find other work.

She said restrictions impacted the industry as a whole and a significant number of people involved in the sector were left looking for work when productions moved offshore.

She also suffered pregnancy complications which affected her ability to work.

The law requires that, to qualify for paid parental leave, self-employed people have been working at least an average of 26 out of the 52 weeks before the birth of their baby.

Tialby said she was able to work 14 weeks and an average 50 hours a week. She said she worked 700 hours as a contractor during the period and if that was spread out over 26 weeks, it would allow her to reach an average of about 26 hours a week.

She said “but for” Covid-19 she would have met the threshold.

But authority member Jeremy Lynch said there was no legal basis to permit the authority to depart from the parental leave payment threshold test.

Lynch said she did not provide any medical evidence for her claim that she was not able to work due to pregnancy complications.

“Whilst I can understand the position Ms Tailby finds herself in, and accept her evidence that she has ‘..worked super hard all [her] adult life and supported and furthered [herself] to the best of [her] ability’, and that she has ‘…paid a lot of tax over the years and believe myself to be an honest and rule following New Zealander’ in light of the fact that Parliament deliberately chose not to alter the statutory eligibility criteria, there is no legal basis which would permit the authority to set aside the statutory eligibility criteria”