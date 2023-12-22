Fees, interest refunded because lender didn't spot problem gambling

A lender has been told to refund all the interest and fees charged on a man’s loan because it had not taken into account his gambling addiction when it lent him money.

The man complained to Financial Services Complaints (FSCL), a dispute resolution service that deals with complaints that cannot be resolved directly between consumers and financial services providers.

It heard that in 2022, the man applied for a personal loan of $20,000 to consolidate his credit card debts with three other lenders. He also had a mortgage and six other loans.

He provided the lender access to his bank statements. It said it would only lend him $10,000 as an unsecured loan.

He made three fortnightly loan repayments but then missed later payments. When the lender made contact with him, he said he had experienced some ill health. Some more payments were made but they stopped in January.

He told FSCL he should not have been given the loan because he had a serious gambling addiction. The money had been gambled away within a short time.

The lender said when it assessed his application, he had a good credit record, no missed payments or defaults.

The borrower told FSCL that his statements showed numerous gambling transactions and the credit report showed he had made a number of loan applications at the same time.

For its part, the lender said it did not think the transaction information showed gambling was a major issue.

FSCL said the information the lender obtained did not appear to raise concerns about affordability on the face of it.

“[He] had secure employment with a good salary, and he had an excellent credit score, with a low risk of default, and no credit defaults or arrears recorded. We also agreed with the lender that it was not unusual for borrowers to apply to a number of lenders, and this would not, on its own, raise a concern.

“However, what was of concern was the transaction information recording [his] gambling. It appeared the lender had concentrated largely on the summary of income and expenses in their assessment. The summary recorded average spending over 12 months on high risk transactions, such as gambling, and this disguised the fact that [his] gambling had become problematic.

“While [he] had regularly gambled over the year, this had increased markedly in the three months prior to the loan application. We calculated that over this period, [he] had gambled about $70,000. This included transactions that the credit scraping software had not identified as high risk transactions. We considered that lenders, using such systems, should be aware that not all gambling or other high risk transactions would be identified under this category.

“A cursory look at the transaction information would have shown that in recent months, [he] gambled a significant proportion of his salary. Further, while his credit facilities were not in default, they were drawn almost to their limits.”

It said his compulsive gambling meant he could not have afforded the loan payments. The lender had not satisfied itself that the loan could be repaid without substantial hardship.

“The remedy for a breach of this section is a refund of all the interest and fees charged over the life of the loan. Further, no interest or fees could be charged in future on the loan. This totalled about $7500,” FSCL said.

“We also noted the lender were relying on the loan funds being used to reduce [his] credit card debt to satisfy the affordability requirement. Given this, we suggested it would be appropriate for them to consider introducing a process, for relevant cases, to confirm that the borrower has, in fact, used the credit advanced to repay and close credit card facilities. The lender and [borrower] accepted our view, and the file was closed on that basis.”