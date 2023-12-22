ASB next major bank to cut home loan interest rates

ASB has become the latest major bank to cut home loan interest rates.

It has dropped its two-year rate by 16 basis points, from 7.05% to 6.89%.

Its three-year rate drops from 6.85% to 6.75%.

ASB said it had also adjusted some of its long-term deposits, lowering the 24 month term deposit to 5.8% and all terms between 36 and 60 months to 5.5%.

“Today’s rate changes reflect falling wholesale rates in recent weeks and will be welcome news for many of our customers, particularly as our two-year home lending term continues to grow in popularity,” said ASB’s executive general manager personal banking Adam Boyd.

BNZ moved rates on Thursday, also cutting its two- and three-year fixed home loan rates.

Its special rate fell from 7.05% for two years and 6.85% for three, to 6.89% and 6.79%, respectively.

ANZ on Tuesday dropped its two-year rate by 20 basis points, to a special of 6.89% and the three-year by 14bps to a special of 6.75%.

Wholesale rates have dropped noticeably this month, reducing what banks have to pay for their funds.