Interest rates falling: Here's what borrowers should do, according to an expert

ASB has become the latest major bank to cut home loan interest rates.

It has dropped its two-year rate by 16 basis points, from 7.05% to 6.89%.

Its three-year rate drops from 6.85% to 6.75%.

ASB said it had also adjusted some of its long-term deposits, lowering the 24 month term deposit to 5.8% and all terms between 36 and 60 months to 5.5%.

“Today’s rate changes reflect falling wholesale rates in recent weeks and will be welcome news for many of our customers, particularly as our two-year home lending term continues to grow in popularity,” said ASB’s executive general manager personal banking Adam Boyd.

BNZ moved rates on Thursday, also cutting its two- and three-year fixed home loan rates.

Its special rate fell from 7.05% for two years and 6.85% for three, to 6.89% and 6.79%, respectively.

ANZ on Tuesday dropped its two-year rate by 20 basis points, to a special of 6.89% and the three-year by 14bps to a special of 6.75%.

Wholesale rates have dropped noticeably this month, reducing what banks have to pay for their funds.

Infometrics chief executive Brad Olsen said wholesale rates had fallen further than retail banks had moved. Two-year swap rates were down about 29bps and three-year about 28bps, compared to bank cuts of about 16 and 10, respectively.

He said some of that might represent the banks hedging their bets in case the fall in wholesale rates did not last.

He said, provided it did, there could be more cuts to come in the new year.

Olsen said banks were probably also positioning themselves between the market and Reserve Bank, which has a different view of where interest rates will go from here.

“It’s the Reserve Bank v the rest at the moment.”

David Cunningham, chief executive at mortgage firm Squirrel, said the reason banks had not yet lowered fixed home loan rates as much as wholesale rates had fallen was that term deposit interest rates had not come down.

“Customers can still earn 6.1% on a 12-month term deposit. That rate is on borrowed time, and is likely to fall by half a per cent over the next month or two. When that happens, we can expect to see all fixed home loan rates fall by at least 0.5%.

“Every borrower or depositor’s situation is different, but as a general observation, people with money invested in term deposits (or savings accounts) should consider locking in a longer-term investment. And home loan borrowers should be very wary of locking in a longer-term fixed interest rate - anything longer than six or 12 month – until we see that 0.5%, or more, fall in fixed home loan rates, which is almost certain to happen over the next month or so.”

He said the margins on fixed interest rates were the fattest he had seen for years.

“Since Covid hit in 2020, bank interest margins have expanded by 20%, from about 2.0% to 2.5%, according to Reserve Bank data – at a time when most New Zealanders have been challenged by the cost-of-living crisis. That’s several billion dollars more income for our banking sector.

”Standing back, what I would say to banks is this: Do what’s right and lower all your fixed home loan interest rates by at least 0.5%, now.”