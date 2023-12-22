How much is cost-of-living crunch keeping lid on Christmas spending?

Spending is up, but that probably reflects that we’re paying higher prices rather than buying more.

Spending is picking up, but it is unlikely to be enough to make up for softness earlier in the year, commentators say.

Worldline data shows spending was up in the third full week of December.

There was $2.653 billion spent in the first 21 days of December, up 2.9% on the same time last year and up 17.7% on the same time in 2019. Only Taranaki was down year-on-year. Whanganui spending was up 10.5% year-on-year.

Worldline chief sales officer Bruce Proffit said the third week repeated the pattern of the previous week, with an increase in the approach to Christmas Day and in the running annual month-to-date growth rate.

“Both of these indicators will be welcome news for Kiwi retail merchants, who will be looking forward to a boost to sales at the end of what’s been a challenging year,” says Proffit.

Proffit says spending for the combined three weeks (1-21 December) was up (+7.1%) amongst Food & Liquor merchants and down (-2.9%) across the remaining Core Retail merchants (excluding Hospitality).

Within the Core Retail group, sectors experiencing annual growth include Recreational Goods (+1.7%) and Chemists (+5.2%), while spending at Clothing/Footwear stores (-8.2%) and the large Hardware & Furniture grouping (-0.6%) remain down on last year.

He said the data suggested Friday and Saturday would be the busiest shopping days.

Brad Olsen, chief executive at Infometrics, said it was not enough to make up for weaker spending seen earlier in the year. Despite strong population growth, sales volumes have dropped through the year.

STUFF Infometrics Gareth Kiernan says the numbers show the economy should be heading in a more positive direction in the next year, and inflation should keep coming down.

Stats NZ’s retail trade survey for the September quarter showed that the volume of retail sales was down on the year before.

“The increase of spending in the lead-up to Christmas 2023, of 2.9%pa for the first three weeks of December 2023, is still below expected inflation at the moment of around 5%pa,” Olsen said.

He said that meant that the pick-up in spending probably reflected higher prices being paid rather than more things being bought.

“However, the gap is closing, as price rises become less intense. The strengthening spending profile is interesting, and suggests that perhaps New Zealanders have been leaving Christmas shopping a bit later this year.

“Worldline data shows that spending for the first week of December 2023 was up 1.4% above 2022 levels, which has accelerated to 2.3% above 2022 levels for the first two weeks of December, and now to 2.9% above 2022 levels for the first three weeks of December.

“Still – Kiwis are spending a lot on Christmas. And although spending growth might be behind the expected rate of inflation, retailers across New Zealand will still be happy to see the $2.6b injection into sales that has occurred over the last three weeks.

“Kiwis are still being more careful with their money this Christmas season, with spending growth the strongest for food and liquor as the social aspect of getting family and friends together for Christmas and summer celebrations becomes the chief focus this Christmas.

“Recreational goods and toys are still in focus for presents, with stronger spending year on year, alongside health and beauty products – given the higher spend at chemists. But fashion, DIY, and homeware has fallen down the Christmas presenting ranking this year it seems, with declines in spending for these types of stores. This shift likely reflects the fact that these items are more durable, need to be replaced yet, and so can go on for another year while people instead focus their money likely on smaller items.”