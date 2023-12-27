'Disappointing for retailers': Boxing Day spend slightly lower than last year

Shoppers flocked to Westfield Mall in central Auckland on Boxing Day.

Kiwis spent slightly less on retail this Boxing Day compared to last year.

Excluding spending on hospitality, $98.3m was spent on core retail through electronic payment network Worldline NZ.

The spending was 0.6% lower than what consumers spent on Boxing Day in 2022 and 2.4% higher than consumer spending in 2019, said Worldline NZ in a press statement.

Food and liquor services saw a boost in spending this year.

People spent $14.6m at food and liquor outlets this year, up 14.1% on last year.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Many people turned up on Boxing Day in Invercargill.

Worldline NZ’s chief of sales, Bruce Proffit, said while the drop in spending this Boxing Day would be disappointing for retailers, it was in line with the overall trends seen over the past six months.

The maximum value transactions were recorded in Auckland, followed by Canterbury and Wellington.

Overall, annual regional spending growth for Boxing Day was highest in Otago [+9.4%] and Wairarapa [+8.5%], while the largest percentage decline was seen in Wellington [-10.8%].

The peak transaction minute on Boxing Day was at 12:34pm when 6,074 payments were processed through the network, but it was much lower than payments processed on December 22, “which was officially the busiest shopping day of the year,” said Worldline NZ.

Worldline NZ said the figures reflect general market trends and should not be taken as a proxy for Worldline‘s market share or company earnings.

In 2022, Worldline figures showed shoppers collectively spent almost $36 billion.

The full year on consumer spending in 2023 will be released after the first week of January.

A recent study by price comparison website PriceSpy said the average amount New Zealanders plan to spend on Boxing Day was $840.40, down from $1203.30 in 2022 and $954.80 in 2021. The study was carried out before Boxing Day.