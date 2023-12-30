Before Christmas, it was reported that more than 10,000 council staff across the country were earning more than $100,000 a year.

It was a statistic that prompted the Taxpayers Union to refer to staff being “overpaid”.

But it also resulted in a number of emails from readers who said that the $100,000 benchmark is outdated, and a salary that is not really that notable any more.

So is $100,000 still a big salary in 2023 (almost 2024)?

Brad OIsen, chief executive at Infometrics, said his analysis of Inland Revenue wage and salary tax data showed that earning $100,000 was more normal today than it ever had been in the past.

“Back in 2001, the earliest data we currently have, around 1.5% of wage and salary earners earnt $100,000-plus a year – equal to just under 29,000 people.

“This proportion rose to around 1.9% in 2003, with 38,400 earning $100,000-plus. By 2013, this proportion had risen to 5.9%, with 137,800 people earning above $100,000-plus. In 2023, a considerable 15.6% of Kiwi wage and salary earners earnt $100,000-plus, with 442,000 doing so.”

He said someone in 2023 would need to earn $163,471 to buy the same amount of things that they could on $100,000 20 years ago, ignoring tax changes.

“Back in 2003, $100,000 earners made up the top 1.85% of wage and salary earners according to IRD data. In 2023, to be in the top 1.85% of wage and salary earners you’d need to make above $210,000 a year.

“As another way to look at how the $100,000 benchmark has changed over time: in 2003, the median annual salary/wage was around $22,000, which made a $100,000 salary four-and-a-half times the median. In 2023, the median annual salary/wage, from IRD data, was around $54,000, making a $100,000 salary only 1.9 times the median.”

NZ Council of Trade Unions policy director Craig Renney said whether $100,000 was a lot would depend on the context.

”If you’re on $100,000 as a pediatric oncologist, that’s probably not a lot. If you’re on $100,000 and you’re doing a very low-skilled job, it’s probably a lot. It’s a question of, rather than the number itself, what is the market rate for that skill? As a target or number it’s probably arbitrary. It’s very much a function of if you’ve got someone who has widely marketable skills used in lots of places and they’re in demand, that may well be the market rate.”

He said New Zealanders still generally earned less than people in Australia. “If you were having this conversation in London, £50,000 wouldn’t be an enormous wage. But if you’re having it in Newcastle, where I’m from, it would be winning the lottery. It’s a case of what is the market telling us? If lots of people are earning that amount, is it because they’ve been able to cheat the system? That’s highly unlikely.”

He said inflation since Covid was 17%, so even people earning higher amounts might not find they had much disposable income left over.

”The number itself it’s fairly meaningless. The key question is whether people are getting paid a rate that reflects their skills and talents.”

Researcher Jess Berentson-Shaw said $100,000 might only seem too much if it was compared to the low wages that were often not enough to support people.

“It’s all contextual really - housing and food are so over-inflated because they are sources of wealth creation for a specific group of people and various policies that lock in high-cost food and housing, which means whatever people earn has to be seen in that context – $100,000 is not all that much in that context especially for people raising kids, with student loans, renting ... and it means many of those on lower incomes are actually living in relative poverty.

“We – meaning people in government - should be aiming for policies that are shown to work over the long term to help those on low incomes raise their incomes, increase availability of good meaningful jobs, and lower the costs of homes and food and education - the foundations of a healthy society, really.”