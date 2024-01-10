Passenger left overnight in Wellington: Air NZ reveals number of flights north cancelled each week

A number of flights into and out of Whangarei are cancelled.

Maz Schlaf says, when her flight from Auckland to Whangārei was cancelled in early December, she wasn’t given a lot of options.

She was in Wellington for work when she received a text telling her that her flight would not happen and asking her to rebook.

But there was not another flight that could get her home until the next day.

“We had to stay overnight in Wellington then got the 12.30pm flight to Auckland and got back to Whangārei around 3.30pm so it was about 18 hours late... overseas the airline pays for a hotel room and meal vouchers but we weren't offered any of that.”

Air New Zealand data shows that cancellations are not uncommon on the northern routes – about 6.4% of all flights to Kerikeri and Whangārei were being cancelled through the latter two-thirds of last year.

In comparison, Jetstar, which operates a much smaller New Zealand network, said its domestic cancellation rate dropped to 1.1% in November, which was its lowest level in the year.

Statistics from aviation data firm Cirium showed that Air New Zealand more generally had a “completion factor” – indicating flights had not been cancelled – of 96.54%.

Air New Zealand general manager domestic Iain Walker said, since March, an average of four out of 62 Air New Zealand flights out of Kerikeri and Whangārei were cancelled each week. He said most were weather-related cancellations.

“We are always looking at ways to build more resilience into our network and minimise disruptions. For example, Kerikeri Airport has now been approved to receive the larger ATR aircraft, providing an alternative to the smaller Q300 aircraft. From April 24, 2024, we will be replacing one Q300 service to Kerikeri with an ATR, which will also support the recovery following a cancellation in the region.”

Whangārei District Council mayor Vince Cocurullo missed most of a recent business awards event because his own flight was cancelled. He took a taxi instead of a bus so that he could get to the end.

“I’ve petitioned for many years for better connectivity for Northland, including our need for a four-lane expressway. Our roads need a lot of attention, as do our rail connections...The instability caused by unreliable air connections adds more disruption to an already difficult situation.

“I know family, friends and colleagues who have missed meetings, conferences, and connecting flights – there is a ripple effect that can’t be solved with a three- or four-hour bus ride.

”The frequency of flights being cancelled into Whangārei further destabilises our connectivity as a region, and I think we would all like to see this issue addressed.”

In communication with Cocurullo, Air New Zealand regional affairs manager Jason Dawson said “significant” cancellation rates for Whangārei had prompted the airline to establish an internal project team to review the performance of the Q300s.

Economist Benje Patterson said he was not surprised at the cancellation rate, although he said it seemed high.

”The reality is that when weather, unexpected maintenance, or crew sickness cause disruptions to the regional network, Air New Zealand then makes operational choices about which flights to cancel or merge on a given day.

“Unfortunately places like Whangarei and Kerikeri, which can both access Auckland within a few hours on a bus or shuttle, are among those which are more likely to face the brunt of cancellations. A similar story can also be said for certain other regional settings, such as Timaru for example, which anecdotally I hear has relatively frequently faced cancellations over the past year, with passengers forced to drive a couple of hours up the road to Christchurch to catch a flight.”

Jessica Walker, a spokesperson for Consumer, said if a cancellation was due to something that was within an airline’s control, such as an engineering or scheduling issue, then passengers were entitled to a refund.

“If the airline is the cause of the cancellation the act says the passenger is entitled to compensation up to 10 times the cost of the ticket, or the actual cost of the delay, whichever is lower.”

She said airlines did not have to provide compensation or assistance if the cancellation was weather-related but people would usually be rebooked on to another flight or offered a credit.

“We are campaigning for airlines to have to tell people about their rights. We are concerned about the lack of accurate information available to passengers impacted by cancellations or delays. Sometimes impacted passengers get great help and information, other times they are given incomplete or incorrect advice.”

Air NZ said what it would offer passengers would depend on the reason for cancellation, and whether customers had connecting flight, or their final destination is Auckland.

“Often, we rebook customers on the next available flight, which may mean they do travel the following day or we will put on road transport for customers to Auckland.

“We have many levers to pull to do our best to get customers to where they need to be but always recommend customers book fully flexible airfares or have travel insurance in case their travel plans are disrupted and they require a full refund.”