Spending stats reveal how much NZers tightened belts

Black Friday may have taken some of the heat out of Christmas shopping, Worldline says.

New Zealanders adjusted their spending habits, probably switching to cheaper options where possible, to get through a year of high inflation in 2023, new data shows.

Worldline figures show there was $36.84 billion spent at its core retail merchants in the 2023 year, up 3.8% on 2022 and 18.3% compared to 2019.

But the average transaction size, of $51.10, was down 1.5% compared to 2022.

Worldline chief sales officer Bruce Proffit said it was a tough year for shoppers and retailers.

“Consumers may have made more transactions through retailers in Worldline NZ’s payments network in 2023 than in the previous year – as is the usual pattern – but the average transaction value declined, in spite of general consumer price inflation,” he said.

He said the lower average transaction value was against a trend of generally rising consumer prices, suggesting consumers were being more selective, possibly bypassing higher-value products or replacing them with cheaper alternatives.

Inflation as measured by the consumer price index hit 5.6% in the year to September.

“That said, they were also spending more often, so the net effect was another year of record spending.”

He said spending shifted towards food and liquor stores, up 8% for the year, and away from clothing and footwear, down 0.1%, and hardware, garden and furniture stores, down 6.2%.

There was $3.84b spent in December, which Proffit said was a slow end to the year.

“To some extent, pre- and post-Christmas spending may have suffered on account of consumers doing this shopping in November’s Black Friday sales. However, the bigger picture is that spending growth was simply modest over the latter months of 2023, with annual growth over the last four months slowing from earlier in the year to average only 1.9%.”

Spending picked up in the first weeks of January but Proffit said it was too early to cite a trend.