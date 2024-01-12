Big interest rate falls likely in next two months, mortgage firm boss says

Banks, like any business, want to charge as much as they can. This is what that means for your interest rates.

Home loan borrowers should see rates come down as much as a full percentage point over the next couple of months, the chief executive of one of the country’s biggest mortgage broking firms says.

Squirrel chief executive David Cunningham said rates should already have dropped, given the sharp fall in wholesale rates before Christmas.

“I would be surprised if we don’t see most fixed interest rates down between 0.5% and 1% by March. Bank margins are very wide at the moment."

A one percentage point drop in rates could mean two-year fixes below 5.9% and one-year at about 6.35%.

Cunningham said he did not expect an official cash rate (OCR) drop before the middle of the year but said banks could move on fixed rates “very, very quickly”. “They should have moved before Christmas, wholesale rates were down massively."

He said the Reserve Bank would be increasingly comfortable with the home loan market doing part of its job for it, in the same way that banks had kept increasing rates even once it hit the OCR peak.

"They don’t have to lower the OCR tomorrow to get the outcome they want, they can sit there saying they're being prudent but at some point they will probably privately express comfort with interest rates falling to stimulate the economy a little bit. A lot happens in fixed interest rates in New Zealand as opposed to the OCR moving."

SUPPLIED David Cunningham is chief executive at Squirrel.

He said the Reserve Bank had to look forward rather than back, and inflation was already slowing much faster than expected in other parts of the world. “Why would New Zealand be any different?"

Chris Tennent-Brown, an economist at ASB, said there was the potential for longer-term mortgage rates to move lower soon if the decline in wholesale rates was maintained.

“Term deposit rates for the longer terms have come down a tiny bit and that’s an important part of the mix too."

But BNZ’s Mike Jones was more wary. “I think if December’s big falls in wholesale rates are sustained there would be scope for mortgage rates to fall. But markets have probably got a bit ahead of themselves in this regard.

"There’s a tonne of Reserve Bank easing priced in for later this year and it seems unlikely the bank will endorse this given their ongoing inflation concerns. The other thing to bear in mind is that term deposit rates - a key component of bank funding costs – are yet to fall. So the risks to fixed mortgage rates are lower but I think we’ll have to wait until later in the year for a sustained down trend."

Cunningham said it was only population growth that was masking the extent of the economic downturn and it would be hard for prices to continue to rise at pace in that environment.

On a per capita basis, gross domestic product (GDP) was down just under 1% in the September quarter.

He said New Zealand house prices were something of an outlier internationally at present because this is one of the few countries in which values have not returned to their Covid peak.

He said New Zealanders “partied harder” than most when money was cheap to borrow through the pandemic. New Zealand has more home lending on short-term home loan fixes than many parts of the world, so the bump of low interest rates was felt more keenly.

Ross Giblin/Stuff New Zealand is one of the few countries where prices aren’t back to their peak.

But New Zealand had a sharper decline in house prices from the peak than other countries, he said.

"In fact, right now, New Zealand is the only country across the comparison group where house prices are not still near, or even above, the previous peak. That’s because, after spending up large when interest rates were low, Kiwi borrowers have felt the bite of recent interest rate increases particularly harshly."

He said the net change of the big spike and pull back in house prices meant that the country’s increase was on par with other countries’, at about 25%.

“We are back where we probably should be if we compare to other parts of the world. The rise in wages over that period, the rise in construction costs, almost validate the current price. If you say the starting point for prices pre-Covid was right, which is arguable, you could argue the level of prices is now back where it was three years ago."

He said as interest rates started to fall and the economy improved, prices could pick up again but they were unlikely to accelerate rapidly.

Consents for new houses were down 24% in the year to November compared to the year before, which Cunningham said was probably driven in part by developer concerns about the future track for prices.

As prices stabilised, people would feel more confident about starting new developments, he said, but this impact could take years to be felt.