Kiwibank cuts home loan rates

Kiwibank is cutting a number of its home loan interest rates.

Its two-year special rate drops from 7.05% to 6.89%, the three-year from 6.89% to 6.75%, the four-year from 6.79% to 6.69% and the five-year from 6.79% to 6.59%.

Standard rates also drop - the standard two-year fixed rate is falling from 8.05% to 7.89%.

There have been predictions that fixed interest rates could start to drop quickly, because of a significant fall in wholesale rates before Christmas and into early January.

“I would be surprised if we don’t see most fixed interest rates down between 0.5% and 1% by March. Bank margins are very wide at the moment,” Squirrel chief executive David Cunningham said.

Ella Bates-Hermans/Stuff Banks, like any business, want to charge as much as they can. This is what that means for your interest rates.

Brad Olsen, chief executive of Infometrics, said the cuts were “just a partial pass-on of lower wholesale rates”.

He said the two-year drop was only about a third of the drop in the two-year swap rates experienced at the start of November.

“So as well as matching some of the moves of other banks who moved earlier, Kiwibank also seems to be hedging its bets around if the lower wholesale rates are here to stay or not.”

Cunningham said the reductions were tiny compared to the change in wholesale interest rates.

But he said, until term deposit rates started falling materially, there would not be a big change in fixed home loan rates.

Kiwibank is reducing term deposit rates by between 10 basis points and 15 bps, although its interim interest rate increases by 15bps.

“Over the last month, the one-year wholesale rate has fallen from about 5.6% to 5.3%, and yet we have a one-year TD rate of 6.15%, which is pretty much the market level.”

There have been predictions that the Reserve Bank could also move the official cash rate (OCR) earlier than predicted. Cunningham said the market was pricing in a May reduction.

Bloomberg economists said last week the impact of the tightening that happened so far was being felt and cuts could happen in the first quarter of the year as the bank had to switch from fighting inflation to reviving demand.

But Jarrod Kerr, chief economist at Kiwibank, said that was unlikely.

“We recently pushed out our call for rate cuts from May to November 2024. We did this following the Reserve Bank’s stern statement in November last year. We were a bit aggressive with our May ‘rate cut commencement’ call. But that is becoming consensus amongst interest rate traders now. I still think it is possible that we get a cut in May.

“A cut in the first quarter is too early. I think the Reserve Bank will want to see inflation running below 3% first. And that will take a bit more time. The direction of the next move has become clearer. And it’s down, even though the Reserve Bank has threatened us with another rate hike. The timing of the first cut, and the magnitude of the cuts this year and next are difficult to gauge. But we will most likely see lower interest rates this year.”