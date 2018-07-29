It's a war, and we should be prepared

OPINION: China is in the crosshairs of Trump's trade war. So far it has been posturing, but the damage could be worse than people expect.

If a currency war waged by China, it could further destabilise US relations. For our exporters, it is time to take careful stock of their exposure to a China slowdown.

China is our top export destination, accounting for 20 per cent of all trade in the year to March 2018. It is a massive consumer of our dairy, tourism, forestry, meat and seafood.

China's importance has increased massively in the last decade. Exports of physical goods like dairy, meat and forestry used to make up 5 per cent of the total a decade ago; now it is 23 per cent.

Exports of services to China, dominated by tourism, has risen from 7 per cent share of total to 13 per cent in the last decade.

This means our exporters and our economy are more exposed to what happens in China than ever before. China's economic performance, exchange rate and position in global affairs matters to us.

China played a big role following the global financial crisis for New Zealand exporters and the Asian economy.

China inflated its economy through massive stimulus, particularly through more bank lending. It had the desired effect of increased investment in China, cross border purchases and economic growth more generally.

Because China is part of complex supply chains that span many countries, its growth also boosted economic activity of its economic partners.

New Zealand benefited from rapid increases in exports of dairy, meat and forestry – at a time when exports to other countries were shrinking. It sheltered our export sector from the worst ravages of the great recession.

But China's increase in debt wasn't without its faults. Some of the lending did not go to good projects and parts of the economy, like the property market, were overheating.

In recent years, the government has been trying to find the delicate balance in choking off some of the lending growth, but not so sharp as to slow the economy too much.

In recent months, it seems growth in the Chinese economy is moderating. There are growing risks from a trade war with USA. Trump has threatened tariffs on all US$500 billion (NZ$731b) of China's exports to the USA.

The Chinese government seems to be moving to soften the blow for their export and investment dependent economy. It has eased monetary conditions, by making it easier for banks to lend, pumped in liquidity into the monetary system and appear to be devaluing the currency.

It has also announced tax cuts and infrastructure spending – classic Keynesian fiscal stimulus.

The yuan has depreciated by 5 per cent against the US dollar since the beginning of last month. It could stoke further anger from the US, which accuses China of manipulating its currency to favour Chinese exporters.

In a way, currency devaluation buys Chinese authorities time. Tariffs imposed by Trump will hurt; but imposing counter measures will also hurt. Tariffs are a tax on your own citizens to spite a rival.

Delaying retaliatory tariffs gives China breathing space and a lower currency lessens the sting of Trump's tariffs.

For our exporters, who are more reliant on China than ever before, they need to plan for a weaker exchange rate that will make our products more expensive and a slower economy that could reduce demand for our products.

It is not quite the same, but during the Asian financial crisis our exporters were hard hit and tourism took many years to recover.

If China slows, the contagion to the regional economy will be widespread and New Zealand will be in the impact zone.

Chinese authorities are taking steps to guide their economy through uncharted waters. So far, the measures are gradual.

But the risk of trade and currency wars loom larger. Our exporters should prepare their own battle plan, or risk being a casualty of the US-China trade- and currency-war crossfire.

Shamubeel Eaqub is an independent economist.

