Small countries suffer when behemoths collide

OPIN​ION: Discussions at any recent business networking event have inevitably veered towards the China-United States trade spat that has been going on since 2017.

After the Asian financial crisis in late 1990s and the global financial crisis of 10 years ago, the China-US current trade battles have to be one of the more significant economic disruptions (or even crises) in the last decade.

It reminds us how far China has come to be on the same playing field as the US in a lot of dimensions.

But it also says that countries, in particular smaller ones, tend to pay the price when behemoths collide.

No doubt there will be opportunities for increased trade with both China and the US as they distance themselves from each other in some industries.

But the spillover effect is far greater and faster due to their key roles in the global economic stage.

US farmers took an economic hit and the US had to provide US$12 billion (NZ$17.7b) in emergency relief to help them ride it out.

While it was labelled as aid, some may argue that the problem was caused by the US government in the first place. Needless to say, farmers are calling for the trade battles to stop.

Businesses need markets, and if there is a market for your product, aid is not necessary.

China has not been left unscathed either.

Reports suggest that employment and manufacturing in China are unlikely to be affected by the current situation.

But growth will be.

The Chinese government just announced tax cuts and infrastructure spending as stimulus to cope with the uncertainty around trade that will slow the economy down.

SUPPLIED Siah Hwee Ang: "One thing is for certain, the jostling for position between the world's largest economies and trading partners will reset the business environments and trade patterns across the globe."

Last week, the 10th Brics (the emerging markets of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) Summit was held in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for the trade war to be rejected, as there would be no winner. He also urged that Brics stand up to the US on trade disputes.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump brushes off the idea that there is an ongoing trade war.

The US has been in conversation with the European Union over the past few days to patch up their differences around trade.

"Trade war' is a matter of perspective.

Little movements or changes of direction in economies the size of the US and China, with a combined GDP of US$31 trillion and a combined 39 per cent of world GDP, can mean a lot for small economies.

And the rest of the world is feeling it – from the EU to Japan and South Korea to southeast Asian markets.

One thing is for certain, the jostling for position between the world's largest economies and trading partners will reset the business environments and trade patterns across the globe.

The effects on China, the US and the rest of the world are faster than what I had imagined before.

Unfortunately, everything else that may now happen between China and the US is tied to the current dispute, though we know the countries have had their differences long way back.

Despite the economic power of the countries, the aids and stimulus that the US and China will throw into this dispute may not be sustainable.

They probably know that too. The question is whether there's a good platform for them to come to the party. And there will be.

The upside of the impacts and pace of this "trade war" is that the resolution will come sooner.

Siah Hwee Ang holds the chair in Business in Asia and is the director of the Southeast Asia Centre of Asia-Pacific Excellence at Victoria University of Wellington. He also chairs the Enabling Our Asia-Pacific Trading Nation Research Distinctiveness Theme at the university.

