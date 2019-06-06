Exciting times as Budget investment gets rail back on track

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters told a lunchtime business audience in Christchurch that the Government has invited KiwiRail to prepare an application to the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) "to get the Northland rail line properly back up and running".

OPINION: The Government's $1 billion investment in this year's Budget is a major step towards restoring rail to its proper place in New Zealand's transport landscape.

It's amazing to see support on this level, and it's something I'm very grateful for. It sets the conditions that will allow KiwiRail to be competitive in the transport market and to grow.

Rail is a driver of economic development and jobs delivered through our freight network, world-class tourism services, and the commuter services we enable.

KiwiRail More investment will allow KiwiRail to improve tourist services such as the Coastal Pacific, as well as updating its freight fleet, lines, bridges and tunnels.

A 2016 EY report found that rail also delivers about $1.5b in unrecorded value each year. This includes reducing road congestion and maintenance costs, improving road safety by taking vehicles off the roads, and reducing carbon emissions – with diesel locos emitting 66 per cent less CO₂ than freight trucks per tonne carried.

But some of our lines are in need of work, the majority of our locomotive fleet is well past its use-by date, our wagons are ageing and, while our major workshops were considered among New Zealand's most modern engineering plants when they were built in the 1930s, they are now well below standard.

DOUG FIELD/STUFF Funding will allow KiwiRail to replace its 48-locomotive South Island fleet,which is between 40 and 50 years old.

This makes it hard for rail to compete on a level playing field, and it makes it hard for KiwiRail to contribute to creating an effective transport system that benefits businesses and the public.

That's why this significant investment from the Government is so important.

The $741 million investment in KiwiRail will go towards improving the resilience of the network and make our rail services more efficient and reliable.

SUPPLIED KiwiRail is refurbishing the carriages to be used in the Hamilton to Auckland passenger rail service.

That includes maintenance on some of our rail lines, bridges and tunnels – including continuing work on the Kaimai tunnel, a critical part of the busy rail freight link between Tauranga and Auckland – upgrades of our national train control system and a new freight reservation, booking and tracking system to bring KiwiRail in line with modern logistics practice.

We are also replacing 900 of our oldest container wagons and starting to replace our 48-locomotive South Island fleet, which are between 40 and 50 years old; improving some of our freight-handling equipment and making long overdue upgrades to our Hutt and Waltham maintenance depots; and progressing our project to replace the InterIslander ferries, which are approaching their end of life.

What all this investment has in common is that it helps to create a strong foundation on which we can build. Currently KiwiRail carries only about 17 per cent of New Zealand's freight. From talking to our freight customers, I know we could be transporting a significantly larger volume of their imports and exports. The demand is there but we haven't been able to supply the capacity. That's something this investment will change. It means more locomotives, more wagons and more frequent services.

supplied Greg Miller, KiwiRail Group chief executive: "What all this investment has in common is that it helps to create a strong foundation on which we can build."

KiwiRail has already received significant support through the Government's Provincial Growth Fund, allowing us to progress investment – like reopening the Napier-Wairoa line, improving scenic services and building a new regional freight hub near Palmerston North. These are projects which make commercial sense, but haven't been possible until now.

These projects are about getting ahead of the curve and seizing opportunities to grow rail for the benefit of the regions. They will help get logs efficiently to port; more tourists visiting and spending money in our regions; and better manage growing freight volumes through the lower North Island.

The potential to access a further $300m through the PGF in the Budget will allow us to explore more regional opportunities.

I fully appreciate the size of the Government's investment, which reflects an awareness that rail is needed. Aside from the obvious benefits of rail, it's needed because we can't keep putting more trucks on the roads.

There is a shortage of truck drivers in many Western countries, including Australia and New Zealand. Internationally we're seeing about 20 per cent driver turnover a year, which just adds to the pressure the industry is already facing.

Growing rail also benefits councils and NZTA, which have to fund the upkeep of regional roads and shoulder the burden of more trucks as freight volumes increase. Rail already substantially reduces road maintenance costs nationally, which is why investment in rail now will be saving councils and NZTA money later.

It was great to see the Government's "mode-neutral" approach to transport decision-making highlighted in last year's Government Policy Statement on land transport, and the announcement of the New Zealand Rail Plan reinforces its commitment to ensuring rail plays its part in our transport system. The plan takes a strategic approach to realising the benefits of rail by fully incorporating it into regional and national transport planning, and ensuring there are appropriate funding mechanisms.

The details are still being worked through, but it does mean rail will be weighed equally against other modes in transport decision-making, which is only fair. For KiwiRail it creates greater certainty – which is what any business needs to plan wisely.

These are exciting times for rail in New Zealand.

* Greg Miller is chief executive of KiwiRail Group

