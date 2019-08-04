Fixing his leaky home cost a fortune, now David Boyle asks 'are we building a new leaky housing crisis?'

OPINION: My dishwasher has just clapped out.

It's 15 years old, but on balance the way appliances are built these days it's not unexpected.

We all have an idea around how long things should keep going before they need to be replaced, but how many people would expect that the construction materials used to build their home only have to last as long as my dishwasher?

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF David Boyle says the country appears to have learnt nothing from the lessons of the leaky building scandal.

You read that right, the materials used to build new homes, including cladding and windows, are required to last for only 15 years.

When I read that I felt sick to my stomach. We all know how hard it is for many people to get into the housing market, scraping together a deposit and toiling to meet the mortgage repayments, believing that you've set yourself up for the rest of your life.

Imagine finding out 15 years later that the home you thought would last forever needs some serious reconstruction, at major expense. And you've still got those hefty mortgage repayments to meet each month.

There's a good reason I'm angry about this: I've been there.

I owned a leaky home, which has cost me and my family dearly, not just financially, but in stress and upheaval, and I had hoped the rules had changed so the leaky home outrage could never happen again.

It seems I was wrong and the lessons of the past have had little impact on the way houses are being built in New Zealand.

My story is like too many others, but it's worth telling to show why urgent action is needed so the unforgivable cannot be repeated.

I moved my family up to Auckland from Wellington at the beginning of 2003 and into a property that was only four years old, oblivious to the issues we were going to face.

We had the house checked by a qualified inspector before we bought it. He gave us the big tick, noting some areas that needed attention before we completed the sale, including some capping and other small remedial work to ensure it was in the best condition to deal with Auckland's weather.

We loved the house: it was sunny, spacious, well appointed, and we thought we would get many years of living in it before needing to do any significant maintenance.

SUPPLIED The home of David Boyle. It cost him $600,000 and a huge amount of stress and heartbreak to fix.

Two years later we noticed cracks around some window joints and on the corners of the house.

We immediately contacted Rockcoat (now owned by Resene), who manufactured the cladding, and asked them to inspect it, given it was still under warranty.

They admitted there were some faults associated with the product and agreed a remedial plan; a contractor was organised to do the repairs.

By this stage leaky homes was a well-known issue which sent shivers down the spine of many a homeowner like ourselves, worried that their greatest asset was at significant risk.

SUPPLIED David Boyle's home seemed fine, and had been checked by experts, and well-maintained, and yet it still leaked.

However, we felt comfortable knowing we had got onto the issue quickly and confident the repairs, along with the repainting of the whole house, would ensure we had caught everything in time.

But even with all that work and effort I felt uneasy and a couple of years later commissioned a company to test our house for moisture issues.

They found nothing to worry about. Relieved, we maintained our house over the next 10 years with no issues at all.

Can I stress that there were no signs of leaking, dampness, mould or anything that might have indicated a problem. Nothing.

Jump to May 2017 and Auckland was hit by a severe storm and we had water coming into our lounge via the bi-folding doors.

Immediately we contacted Resene about our concerns and they recommended an independent company to check out the problem.

I was in Invercargill, about to give a myth-busting seminar on KiwiSaver for the Commission for Financial Capability, when I got a call saying they had found an incredible number of issues relating to poor workmanship, design of the house and inadequate fittings.

It turned out the house had been leaking in every corner from the day it was built, but no-one – not a single expert – had identified the problem.

We had two choices: bulldoze the place or fix it.

We ended up spending $600,000 to completely rebuild the structure using tanalised timber, appropriate spacing, flashings, and clad with good old-fashioned weatherboards.

We tried everything to make someone accountable: the architect, the incredibly inept builder who had failed to follow standard building practises (seriously we found a good part of the house had no building paper), the product manufacturers, and the council for signing off the house as built to correct specifications.

SUPPLIED Work in progress. It takes a huge amount of money to fix leaky buildings, and diverts building resources away from erecting new houses.

But we were too late: from the date of the previous remedial work (which the contractor would have seen the damage we found later) we were six months over the 10-year moratorium and had no redress.

Now it seems New Zealand is in danger of setting up a whole new generation for disaster.

They will buy houses that they think will last for decades, but are designed to last the life of a dishwasher.

My father was a builder and took pride in building new homes expecting them to last for 100 years not 15. He would be turning in his grave now if he saw what happened to me and so many other Kiwis.

It's left me with some key questions.

Why are we still using materials that we know are not suitable for New Zealand conditions?

Why are we insisting that homeowners must highlight problems within a 10-year period if they want any chance of getting their property fixed at a subsidised cost, when there may be no visible signs of issues until it's too late?

SUPPLIED Auckland has had a building boom, but building standards are not high enough to be sure that the lessons of the leaky homes crisis have been learned, David Boyle says.

How were houses like this built in the first place, causing considerable harm to homeowners' health and financial wellbeing?

History is repeating itself, and it seems inconceivable that we are putting homeowners at risk of another crisis in the future. The distress this has caused me and my family can't be over-emphasised, along with so many other families who put their faith in the system.

A recent OECD report has labelled our building practices worse than my School Certificate results, and I can tell you they were pretty bad.

Are we trying to solve one building crisis, yet building far greater one in the future?

I believe the answer to that question is "yes".

My plea to the Government, councils, builders, manufacturers of housing products, and all the associations involved in the residential building industry, is to do the decent thing: put your tools down now and find the right solution so you all can put your hands on your hearts and reassure New Zealanders their home is their castle not their future financial prison.