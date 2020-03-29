Coronavirus: After the pandemic, nothing will be the same

Finance Minister Grant Robertson unveils $12.1b package to help protect the economy against the coronavirus fallout.

OPINION: We are experiencing a major health and economic shock.

The consequences will be felt beyond the recession. Crisis management is needed at present. But we need to think about a different future too.

Globalisation (being increasingly interconnected and out-sourcing) will start to reverse, government debt will at some stage need bought down, and this recession is likely to leave the population scarred and see some material shifts in behaviour.

The immediate focus is on the near-term challenges, which are bigger than Ben Hur. We are in recession. Typically, recessions are V shaped cycles, down hard but the bounce out the other side is fierce.

When we can go back to some degree of normalcy, we will see a bounce, but the economic consequences of what we are going through could be around a long time.

It's worse than the global financial crisis. The international tourism sector took until 2015 to recover to 2008 levels during that event. The challenges for tourism this time around are bigger.

Some are comparing it to the 1930s.

We entered recession in early 1988. It took until the end of 1992 until the economy really turned the corner and we got back to the level of activity seen at the end of 1987. There was a lot of pain along the way. The unemployment rate was double-digit. Lots of firms failed. It pressured the banking system. The government accounts were in disarray.

It was a long slog.

Economist Cameron Bagrie

Night follows day just as day follows night and the sun will eventually get up in the morning. Sunrise is a way off, but it will turn up.

But life and economic activity won't be the same.

The capability of the health system to deal with another major health event requires major change. As the world's population grows, so does the risk of more outbreaks. Singapore has handled covid-19 better because they were prepared.

We reside in a globalised world. We are interconnected whether it be via travel, other services or the supply and sourcing of goods. China is the world's factory. Call and service centres are often overseas. Banks have outsourced functions. Globalisation has boosted profits and contributed to cheaper goods and low interest rates.

Covid-19 will force a rethink of the supply-chain and travel. The events of 9/11 stepped up airport security. How will borders manage health risks when travel reopens?

Connectivity, out-sourcing and the supply of goods from afar is not without risk. Covid-19 is the wake-up call.

Covid-19 looks the tipping point on globalisation reversing. The signs were already headed that way. We are seeing growing trade tension as those who lost their jobs to outsourcing sent political messages, more concerns over cyber-security and intellectual property and companies using complicated tax structures to beat local jurisdictions.

Businesses will need to assess the appropriateness of their supply chains down the track. There will likely be a move to in-sourcing and away from out-sourcing. It could mean the rebirth of manufacturing capability locally.

That model will be more controllable, but more expensive. Capital will need redeployed by businesses.

Firms and households will need to repair balance sheets after running down cashflow. It will take a long time for spending to return to normal, and what's "normal" is likely to change. Isolation is likely to make us reassess what we spend our pennies on. A stronger focus on saving would be a good thing in the medium-term.

Investors' have been receiving little compensation for risk. They've chased yield lower as interest rates have fallen. A major downturn is a reminder that every investment carries a degree of risk. That will impact asset values.

Government debt is racking up fast. Borrowing massively is the right policy response in the near-term. But at some stage we are going to have to replenish the war-chest for that next economic battle.

Higher taxes and tough spending choices will beckon down the track. Those decisions will be needed at a time the fiscal cost of an ageing population is rising. Ouch.

The Reserve Bank has bought out numerous bazookas, and while welcome in the short-term, sustained intervention distorts market signals.

We are being presented with opportunities too. Teaching is now online rather than offline. Why should we go back to 100 per cent offline? The education sector must change. Make sure every kid has a Chromebook and there should be Wi-Fi subsidies for low income families.

The digital economy will be turbo-charged. Thankfully, we supply the world with food. The world needs it. We just need to execute better the value-added component.

Never waste a crisis if you want to see some change. Now is the time to start thinking about one hell of a microeconomic reform package to set New Zealand up for the future.

Cameron Bagrie is the Managing Director of Bagrie Economics. His views do not constitute financial advice.