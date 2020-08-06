Don't rely on home loan 'holidays' to extend into next year

Launched in March, the home loan 'holiday' scheme has been a lifeline to struggling families trying to keep their homes.

OPINION: The bank mortgage holiday scheme must be extended.

Tens of thousands of hard-working families have been hit hard by an economic crisis not of their making.

Allowing them to default on their mortgages and possibly lose their homes this side of Christmas would be morally wrong, and could further damage the economy.

But those households taking mortgage holidays also have a moral duty to do all they can to get back to making repayments.

READ MORE:

* Homeowners still seeking mortgage holidays, Reserve Bank data shows

* Grant Robertson: Mortgage holidays could be extended, wage subsidy back if needed

* Warning New Zealand's housing market could face September crunch



The mortgage holidays, facilitated by the Reserve Bank, are not without their costs for other bank customers.

They hinder banks from cutting loan rates for other borrowers, or lifting interest rates on deposit accounts. It’s one of the reasons why you get a better return on supermarket Christmas clubs than bank accounts these days.

Alden Williams/Stuff Take any city street, and the chances are at least one household is relying on the bank home loan ‘holiday’ scheme.

Interest rates on many kinds of loans; small business loans, credit card, personal loans, haven’t moved much, if at all, and home loan rates could be a lot lower too.

I’ve sat in too many living rooms with too many families having a hard time to think about this completely selfishlessly, and I’m old enough to know what double digit unemployment does to people, and society.

But while I’m sure the mortgage holiday scheme will be extended, I wouldn’t advise any homeowner to rely on it, or the goodwill of other bank customers, beyond the end of the year.

Sooner or later banks are going to have to tell households who can’t pay their home loans that they need to sell up.

Saving family homes may require some to make decisions that would have been almost unthinkable to them in better times.

Selling things: Resale values are poor, so this can be a miserable, value-destroying process, but selling stuff that costs money to own, like cars or boats, with their maintenance and insurance, liberates income as well as capital.

Renting out the home: Moving in with relatives, and renting the house out, or taking in a lodger, are not happy choices, but they can help save homes in desperate times.

Swallowing your pride: Work and Income, and a step down on the jobs ladder, are not welcome in anyone’s life. Neither is tapping KiwiSaver, or private super schemes, but any income in a crisis should be accepted.

Getting family help: I’m no fan of providing a guarantee on someone else’s home, or people asking to get “their inheritance” early, but if it, or parental or sibling support, is the difference between losing, or keeping a home, I’d make an exception.

Getting expert help: Talking to a budget mentor may feel shameful, though it shouldn’t. They’re free, and they’re good. They help people get real on their budgets. They can help prioritise debts, and even negotiate with lenders.

Cutting spending: To save a home, every non-essential spending item must go. There are hard choices to be made on everything from power to insurance, to children’s after-school activities to holidays.

Talk to everyone: Do not hide things from your friends, family, and children. You are not protecting yourself, or them. If you think your children don’t know things aren’t going well, you’re fooling yourself. You do not know the opportunities and support that might come from being open.

GOLDEN RULES:

* Take the tough choices

* Remember this isn’t your fault

* Do all you can to meet your obligations