Telcos, supermarkets and airlines all owe customers better treatment

Jon Duffy, Consumer NZ chief executive, says supermarkets and telecommunications companies are in privileged positions, earn huge revenue, and must do the right thing by customers.

OPINION: This week the Commerce Commission published its annual complaints snapshot.

Covid-19 clearly had an impact, but what was most surprising was that even a global pandemic wasn’t enough to knock the longstanding “champion”, the telecommunications sector, too far off its perch as the worst performer on the complaints table.

No surprise that but for Covid, telcos would have topped the most complained-about list … again.

Billing issues featured prominently in the complaints, which supports the position taken by both Consumer NZ and the commission that telcos need to do more to get billing issues right. They’ve had long enough.

In a similar vein, high complaint numbers and the recent prosecution of Pak’nSave Mangere show that the supermarket sector needs to do better at making sure consumers aren’t being misled, particularly when being offered “discounts”.

Our telcos and supermarkets have privileged positions in highly concentrated markets.

They deal with huge numbers of customers and bring in huge numbers in revenue.

This should come with the expectation that they do the right thing by consumers.

After pleading guilty to breaches of the Fair Trading Act (FTA), and in an attempt to convince the judge to impose a lower fine for charging more at the till than the price on the shelf, Pak’nSave Mangere recently argued that the nature of the supermarket business means it’s impossible to eliminate price discrepancies completely.

With an attitude like that, no wonder consumers are complaining.

Thankfully, the judge kicked that argument to touch, pointing out that a degree of error is not an inherent feature in high-volume businesses and that consumers are entitled to rely on error-free pricing.

It will be interesting to see whether this cavalier approach to pricing emerges as a sector-wide problem when the commission kicks off its market study in the supermarket sector, which was announced just prior to the election.

Sasin Tipchai/123RF Pak’nSave Mangere recently argued that the nature of the supermarket business means it’s impossible to eliminate price discrepancies completely.

A hefty 95 percent of the nearly 10,000 complaints the commission received fell under the FTA.

The FTA act isn’t actually about fairness per se.

It doesn’t stop a company from taking advantage of its market power or force them to offer you a refund if you decide you don’t like the colour of your new jandals.

What it does do is require companies to be honest with you.

If they misrepresent the price of goods, neglect to give you an important bit of information about a product or mislead you about your rights, then the FTA is in play.

Complaints to the commission are up 10 percent year on year.

The commission has made a valiant attempt to try and figure out the effect Covid-19 has had and calculated that around 20 percent of its complaints were Covid-related.

Given the cluster wrangle the travel industry found itself in as the pandemic took hold, this feels about right.

Complaints in the travel sector were the source of the most complaints overall.

Stuff When Greg Foran started at Air New Zealand as chief executive, Covid-19 was quickly becoming the most significant crisis the aviation industry has ever faced.

Airlines topped the list within the category, followed by travel agents, accommodation providers and car rental business.

This matches the complaints coming into Consumer NZ during the height of the pandemic where airlines, booking services and accommodation providers refusing refunds were a regular source of aggravation for consumers.

The data shows that parts of the travel industry could, and should, have done better when Covid hit, but it doesn’t tell the full story.

Some travel providers didn’t hide behind their terms and conditions.

Some operators, particularly the smaller ones, worked long hours and went into bat to get refunds or credits for their customers.

These are the businesses who, along with New Zealand consumers, have every right to feel let down by the lack of support our laws provide for travellers caught out by events like Covid-19 where cancellations are beyond their control.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The Civil Aviation Act favours airlines, not travellers, in a pandemic.

Our Civil Aviation Act, which sets out the rules for flight refunds when things like global pandemics roll around, stood out as being particularly pro-airline when Covid put the pressure on.

Many airlines took advantage, leaving travellers out of pocket and travel agents feeling the backlash from clients. Prior to the election Labour indicated law reform to better protect consumers was on the agenda and so it should be.

It’s critically important the commission publishes its complaint stats. Sunlight is the best disinfectant and the industries topping the list – particularly repeat offenders like telcos – should take note that they’re failing to meet the expectations of their customers and do better.

As Pak’nSave Mangere found out, being big is no excuse.

Jon Duffy is chief executive of Consumer NZ.