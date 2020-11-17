Michael Cullen: Time for a monetary policy rethink

Commercial bank economists are calling on the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to reinstate lending restrictions, warning the housing market is spiraling out of control.

OPINION: A long time ago, and far, far away (which is to say New Zealand in 2008), the role of the Reserve Bank in monetary and economic policy was quite simple. It was to keep inflation within a prescribed low band, using its capacity to set an interest rate which varied according to the desirability of slowing or speeding up the economy.

This was intended to lower or raise the rate of general price inflation. Successive economic crises, from the Global Financial Crisis to what we could call the Covid-19 Great Recession, has destroyed this simple tale of the Reserve Bank Jedi Knights, with their interest-rate sabres, fighting the evil empire of inflation.

Now the Reserve Bank, like central banks in much of the world, has become a key player in a much wider range of economic policy determination and implementation. Again, like other central banks, the RBNZ continues to lower interest rates to try to stimulate the economy.

Stacy Squires/Stuff The current push towards negative interest rates may serve only to discourage retail depositers, and make them less, not more, likely to invest for future expansion, argues Michael Cullen.

There is little evidence that there is any measurable positive impact on economic growth when interest rates are already as low as they are. The latest Monetary Policy Statement continues to push the idea of negative interest rates, which may serve only to discourage retail depositers, convince people the economy is in real trouble, and make them less, not more, likely to invest for future expansion. It certainly reduces the incomes of many of the elderly, whose contribution to economic activity is thereby reduced.

READ MORE:

* Reserve Bank says it's not responsible for housing crisis as it unveils $28b of cheap funding for banks aimed at housing

* An economy built on rising house prices: Is property our path to recovery?

* Reserve Bank could speed up extra stimulus



It is most likely to spur further investment in the property market. It is bad enough that we keep seeing new rungs added to the top of the house price ladder. It is even worse when those rungs are taken from the bottom of the ladder.

Robert Kitchin/stuff Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr: We should ensure the massive stimuli the RBNZ is trying to give the economy are consistent with wider economic policy and the public good – not just property investors, says Cullen.

The long-term consequences of that are serious. Incidentally, I continue to support a capital gains tax on land-based assets, but there is little evidence this would have much ongoing impact on house-price inflation.

The RBNZ now proposes to add fuel to this raging fire of property price rises by creating a very large “Funding for Lending Programme” (FLP), creating tens of billions of credit flowing in to the banking system. This money will be on-lent to stimulate the economy and as the means of ensuring the banks lower their lending rates in line with the movement of the Overnight Cash Rate (the RBNZ’s key indicator interest rate).

Little account seems to be taken of the RBNZ’s other main function – its prudential rules to ensure the financial system’s stability. The rules arguably make it hard to use the new credit to support much venture capital investment or, indeed, any risky lending to the business sector. The risk is that most of it will end up feeding the insatiable appetite of the property market.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Sir Michael Cullen: “Orthodoxy in the operation of monetary policy has moved a long way since 2008. It is far from clear that in doing so it is not ending up making some problems worse.”

The alignment with what would seem to be the desirable objectives for government policy is hard to discern. The primary needs for New Zealand are for big increases in the level of house construction and infrastructure development, and large investment in transforming our economy into one which is truly sustainable.

Alongside all of that, we need something like crash programmes in training to fill the gaps in our labour market after decades of over-investing in some skills and under-investing in many where we have pressing needs. For example, it is shameful that Sealord​ has to import Covid-infested Russians to provide skilled labour when unemployment for Māori remains at high levels.

Which is all to say that the current framework of monetary policy is woefully inadequate to ensure that the massive stimuli the RBNZ is trying to give the economy are consistent with wider economic policy and the public good.

Changes to the Reserve Bank Act in 2019 gave the government the power to direct the Monetary Policy Committee to pursue other objectives than price stability and “maximum sustainable employment”. To use this power is, essentially, the nuclear option in the operation of monetary policy. In any case, the committee and the RBNZ remain independent in their pursuit of those objectives.

What is lacking is any formal consultative process between the Monetary Policy Committee and the finance minister and his senior colleagues on how best to align the operation of monetary policy and what, even in the act, is called “the Crown’s right to determine economic policy”.

Orthodoxy in the operation of monetary policy has moved a long way since 2008. It is far from clear that in doing so it is not ending up making some problems worse. We have an unparalleled opportunity in the current situation to make a quantum leap forward in dealing with some of our needs, which require large amounts of capital. That opportunity could well slip past us: a rethink is needed.

* Sir Michael Cullen was finance minister in Labour governments from 1999 to 2008.