GDP bounce: It's not time for a post-Covid party yet

OPINION: When it was revealed on Thursday that New Zealand's GDP had rebounded by 14 per cent, commentators talked about how the country's economy had been “saved”.

Based on that result, we're back to where we were pre-Covid. The pandemic never happened, as far as the economy is concerned. Pop the champagne corks.

Except ... anyone can see we are not.

The economy is performing far better than anyone predicted at any time over the past seven or eight months. Unemployment is much lower, spending much higher and house prices powering ahead at what would have been an unimaginable rate back in March (whether that’s cause for celebration is up for debate).

But the border remains closed, and the absence of international tourists is estimated to take about 5 per cent of the activity out. Tourism companies are burning through their cash reserves in the hope of surviving until enough travel bubbles throw them a lifeline. Thousands of tourism workers have been forced to seek other work.

The horticulture sector, among others, has been struggling without foreign workers (again, whether a shake-up for that sector leading to higher wages or productivity investments is a bad thing is a point of contention).

A winter of New Zealanders staying at home when they would normally be heading to Hawaii for a week (sigh) has helped local operators. But winter is a time when we normally have more New Zealanders leaving for foreign holidays than foreigners coming here – things could feel a lot different after summer if the Australian travel bubble isn’t open and New Zealanders prefer campsites to luxury lodges.

The monetary and fiscal response to the pandemic has protected the economy well. But we have to move on from the fiscal response in particular now.

ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner says the monetary response has been successful in holding economy up overall – but the “average” hides a lot of variation.

It's done that by supercharging some parts while others lag, so that in aggregate the central bank can get the inflation rate to where it needs to be. She says there is stress in both overheated sectors, like construction, and suffering ones, like tourism. The bank’s confidence survey results on Friday also indicated stress in agriculture, where cost pressure is on but there is little ability to raise prices.

Zollner still expects a recession over the next two quarters.

The monetary and fiscal responses have also required a lot of debt in order to achieve what they have so far – fiscal policies loaded up public debt and monetary policy has resulted in greater private debt. So in that respect we're just shifting our spending through time.

Sorted data shows that a third of us are still earning less than we were pre-Covid. Data from BNZ on Friday reported a sense of life worth and satisfaction declining among New Zealanders. Young people, Māori and Pasifika, all reported more significant deterioration in wellbeing. The bank's economists said there had been a large increase in women's financial hardship while it remained unchanged for men.

Infometrics chief forecaster Gareth Kiernan points to softening spending data as an indication that the past few months aren’t necessarily the new normal. There was still an element of catch-up spending to the frenzy. While it’s true we helped bolster the economy with more dining out and splashing out, some of that was a reaction to the relief of being able to – a reality check may be around the corner for many.

We should celebrate the fact we've made it through 2020 without the death and infection rates and disruption of other countries. Our exemplary health response has meant that most New Zealanders have made it through unscathed. But it will take more than a one-quarter bounce in GDP to indicate the economy is in a similar state of health.

