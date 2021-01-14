Aluminium smelter deal - who caved?

Rio Tinto has got some of what it asked for from Meridian, but the Government does not appear to have had to make concessions of its own to keep the smelter open.

ANALYSIS: Mining giant Rio Tinto has agreed to keep the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter open for a few more years, as expected.

But surprisingly, it has done so without first securing an agreement with the Government on reduced electricity transmission prices from Transpower.

That would appear to the best outcome for everyone.

Not only will about 1000 staff and contractors at the smelter keep their jobs until the end of 2024, but Transpower will get enough time to build the power lines needed to make the electricity it uses available to other South Island customers before the closure.

And it seems the Government hasn’t had to get its hands dirty in the negotiations.

Or has it?

If you were expecting the answer to the question of ‘who caved’ to be simple – my apologies.

To dial back to the beginning, when Rio Tinto first announced it was reviewing the smelter’s future in October 2019, it had two demands.

First, it wanted to cut the price it paid to Meridian and Contact for electricity by about a third.

It is believed to be paying about 5 cents a kilowatt hour for power.

Second, it wanted to roughly halve the annual bill it was paying to Transpower to carry that electricity to the smelter, from about $60m a year to $28m a year.

Meridian and Contact put together a sharper deal, which the smelter effectively rejected when it announced in July that it planned to close the smelter by August this year.

Meridian chief executive Neal Barclay described that offer as compelling, saying it would have delivered a $50m cost saving to the smelter in its first year, rising to between $60m to $70m after that.

But after the rebuff and some time before late September, it sharpened its offer further.

Meridian would not confirm on Thursday whether it was that deal that Rio Tinto has now accepted, or whether it improved its offer once again.

But the chief executive of the smelter, Stew Hamilton, indicates it was having more of an iterative conversation with the company about prices.

“The discussions have been ongoing from when the strategic review was announced,” he says.

“All the way through to last year and beyond the termination announcement made in July, there has been constant dialogue between Meridian and us.”

Regardless, we know Meridian caved on pricing at least twice.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Energy Minister Megan Woods says there is no link between ongoing talks on transmission prices and the smelter agreeing to clean up after it leaves.

What about Rio Tinto’s demand for lower transmission pricing from state-owned Transpower?

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced before the election that Labour would look to keep the smelter open for three to five years by “supporting” Transpower to reach a fair price for transmission costs.

The plan seem to be that the Government would ask Transpower to cut the smelter the deal, and accept a lower dividend from Transpower so as not to increase prices for other electricity users.

It was that concession that seemed put the final piece of the jigsaw in place for the smelter’s reprieve.

But Rio Tinto announced on Thursday that discussions with the Government over transmission pricing were still continuing.

A statement from Energy Minister Megan Woods said the Government and Rio Tinto “remain in discussion around transmission pricing and remediation of the smelter site”.

But why would the Government encourage Transpower to lower its prices to the smelter now that Rio Tinto has already agreed to keep the smelter open?

What possible incentive could it have to do that, especially given the whole can of worms that could open for the electricity sector?

Vector, for example, has said that if the smelter gets a break from Transpower, it wants one too.

Barry Harcourt/Stuff Meridian agreed to reduce its prices at least twice, but Woods says the Government was not involved in those talks.

There are three possible explanations.

One is that Meridian’s price cut was steep enough for Rio Tinto to agree to keep the smelter open, but that the Government still feels it needs to keep talking to the smelter better about transmission pricing in order to get a separate deal with Rio Tinto over cleaning up the smelter site when it does close.

Environment Minister David Parker revealed in response to an Official Information Act request last year that – contrary to common assumptions – there was no bespoke agreement between Rio Tinto and the Crown about how the smelter site should be remediated after it is decommissioned.

But Woods says there is no linkage between the transmission pricing talks and remediation.

That implies the Government will not allow Rio Tinto to use remediation as a lever to extract better transmission pricing.

The second explanation is that the Government was perhaps more involved in paving the way for today’s agreement than it might seem, and that Rio Tinto believes it has a tacit understanding – or at least a sufficient level of comfort – that a transmission pricing break is still coming.

The third explanation is that Rio Tinto has given ground, and decided Meridian’s sharper pricing combined with recent rises in the price of aluminium are enough to keep the smelter open until 2025 regardless of whether the talks over transmission pricing come to anything.

If that is the case, today’s announcement is a terrific outcome for the Government and the comments about discussions over transmission pricing continuing might be more aimed at helping Rio Tinto save face in the wake of a retreat.

After speaking to Woods and Hamilton this morning, I’m leaning towards either that – that it is Rio Tinto not the Government that has caved – or it being a more murky blend of perhaps all three explanations.

“This is Meridian’s deal with Rio,” Woods says.

What if any assumptions Rio Tinto might have made about the outcome of discussions with the Government, is a question for the company, she says.

ROBYN EDIE/STUFF New Zealand Aluminium Smelter chief executive Stew Hamilton says no decision has been made yet on re-opening the smelter’s fourth potline, which it closed during the early days of the Covid crisis.

Asked if Rio Tinto might have a legitimate expectation that transmission prices might be reduced, she says “that is a question for them; I can’t talk to what their assumptions are”.

“There have for a period of time being negotiations occurring between the Government and Rio Tinto and they have the knowledge of where those negotiations are at,” she also said.

Rio Tinto may know, but of course we don’t.

For his part, Hamilton says “transmission is not involved in the agreement that has been reached” and is instead “independent of that”.

The deal with Meridian had given the smelters’ owners the confidence to commit to keep the smelter open to the end of 2024, he says.

“But the aluminium price does go up and down and markets are very volatile so we will continue to seek a fair price for transmission,” he says – adding those talks will be “in parallel” with the talks about remediation.

There is “no expectation” as to what the outcome of the discussions about transmission will be, he says.

“But there is an expectation those discussions will continue.

“The discussions have been constructive but I can’t talk about where they are at in terms of an outcome at this stage – purely because today is really talking about the Meridian deal,” he says.

Of course, if the Government does now cut the company a good deal on its Transpower bill, it will be impossible to avoid to suspicions that was part of a ‘quid pro quo’.

One footnote: the deal to keep the smelter open won’t endanger a US$500m (NZ$700m) plan to open a massive data centre near Invercargill in 2023.

Meridian generation manager Guy Waipara has said it could provide Datagrid, the company behind that scheme, with 100 megawatts of power while still meeting its supply commitments to the smelter.

“If this project goes ahead just before the smelter closes that is no problem – we can accommodate it either way,” he said last month.