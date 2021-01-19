No, Chris Liddell is not going to head the OECD

OPINION: No, Chris Liddell is not going to be the next secretary-general of the OECD and the Government has nothing to gain by saying which other candidate it is going to support.

The selection process for the top job at the OECD is already well underway.

The interviews for the job have taken place and a couple of the 10 candidates are reported to have already withdrawn.

Candidates faced questions from the 37 ambassadors to the OECD appointed by its members nations, and were watched by a couple of observers, in interviews that in at least one case lasted three hours.

READ MORE:

* Meet the Australian who wants our vote for the top job at the OECD

* National backtracks on support for Trump's NZ staffer Chris Liddell

* Jacinda Ardern plays down value of NZ's Trump connection



The Sydney Morning Herald reports that Liddell will “almost certainly” be eliminated later this month after struggling to gain enough support to be a serious contender.

The formality that needs to happen first is Joe Biden assuming the US presidency, after which Liddell will probably have no backing.

Realistically, Trump’s Kiwi deputy chief-of-staff never had a chance of getting the job even if Trump had won the November US presidential election.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Chris Liddell has not shown signs of expecting a move to Paris.

The OECD picks its secretary-generals through consensus and there was no way European nations, who make up 26 of its members – or the New Zealand government for that matter – were going to support Liddell.

Even if it were possible to ignore Liddell’s association with Trump, which would be ridiculous, he has independently come across as a sceptic of progressive multilateralism.

Rumours that Liddell has been enlisting public relations executives to smooth a possible return to New Zealand suggest that he has recognised the inevitable and knows he won’t be taking up the OECD job, which requires its holder is based in Paris.

According to multiple reports, the front-runners for the OECD position include former Australian finance minister Mathias Cormann and Swedish former European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom, although there may be other contenders from Europe still in with a chance.

It is not common for governments to shout about who they are going to support for the role unless they are nominating one of their own.

The Australian government will be hoping New Zealand comes through as a neighbour despite Labour’s political differences with the Australian Liberal Party, from which Cormann heralds.

Cormann’s track record – and rather passive tone – on climate change issues may count against him, but New Zealand and Australia’s economic and trade agenda otherwise align closely.

And, arguably, the OECD is not a strong policy-making body on climate change issues anyway, but more of a research shop and policy implementation arm for the G20 rich-nations club.

Malmstrom appears to be keen to use the OECD to design tariffs that could be applied to goods from countries that aren’t pulling their weight on carbon pricing and the like.

But the OECD is already buried in a quagmire addressing the final and most difficult aspects of a possible overhaul of the international tax system.

Some members may feel it unnecessary for it to quickly open up a difficult battle on a second front as they attempt to rebuild multilateral institutions in the post-Trump era.

New Zealand’s voice won’t count for nothing when it comes to picking a secretary-general – it pulls its weight in many OECD committees, including the ones that have been looking at international tax issues.

But whatever the New Zealand government decides, there is no advantage in it risking giving public offence to Australia or any European nations, or even Trump supporters for that matter.

Sam Mooy/Getty Images Australian former finance minister Mathias Cormann and Swedish former European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom appear favourites for the OECD job.

What Liddell does next, who knows.

He has clearly been a competent chief financial officer for large corporates such as Microsoft, but that is in the past.

The few short conversations I have had with him and those who have worked with him left me with the impression that he has been a cool and confident career planner.

Beyond that, I guess I find him a bit of an enigma.

Personally, I struggle to reconcile his past involvement chairing New Zealand’s Next Foundation environmental charity with him working for a US administration that, among other things, abolished regulations preventing hunters baiting bears out of hibernation in Alaskan national parks to shoot them.

He remains wealthy enough not to work, despite not profiting financially from his time near political office, as he has made clear.

I assume there will be universities in some states in the US that would be happy to give Liddell an academic post, given his recent proximity to the centre of power, while he writes up the memoirs of his time at the White House and gives interviews to sympathisers.

But I’d suggest the real action has moved on.