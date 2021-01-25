We'd be getting CovidCards now, if ministers made different decision in August

OPINION: We would be in a better position fending off Covid-19 if the Cabinet had made a different decision when it met on August 3.

About now – nearly six months later – we could all be getting Kiwi-designed CovidCards through the post, which people would wear to help contact tracers track down close contacts in the event of an outbreak.

The Government would then be facing another tough choice; should it require everyone wear the cards immediately, or only at times and in places where there had been community transmission of the virus?

Or should wearing the cards be purely voluntary, as is the case with the tools provided by the existing Covid Tracer app?

As it stands though, none of those options are available to it.

Instead, we are crossing our fingers that the virus doesn’t breach MIQ, with many of us fretting about the low take-up of the Covid Tracer app and ruing human nature.

Some experts such as Auckland University professor Shaun Hendy have warned that if new more infectious variants of Covid do breach the border, this time we are likely to need another level 4 lockdown.

supplied People could be getting CovidCards about now, if the Government had made a different decision.

It fell to then Government Digital Services Minister Kris Faafoi to advise his fellow ministers on the CovidCard in August.

Effective contact tracing was a critical component of the strategy to eliminate Covid and the percentage of people using the Covid Tracer app to scan QR codes was low, he told the Cabinet.

Initial assessments showed the CovidCards – designed by Kiwi engineer Dean Armstrong and backed by Trade Me founder Sam Morgan and Animation Research chief executive Sir Ian Taylor among others – did “work technically”, he said.

But he advised that there were still some issues with the cards that required further investigation.

The CovidCard had the advantage that everyone could use them, and they didn’t need to connect to internet or mobile networks, he noted.

But they would probably take six months to roll-out, would need to be replaced every 12 months when their batteries died, and would probably cost at least $163 million over two years, he said.

Research indicated that to be effective the cards would need to be routinely worn “by at least 75 per cent to 80 per cent of New Zealanders” for a significant period, he said.

The same would therefore be true for the Bluetooth tracing feature in the Ministry of Health’s Covid Tracer app, which fewer than 15 per cent of adult New Zealanders were using as of Monday.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Ministers were told CovidCards might cost$163m over two years.

Although also based on Bluetooth technology, Morgan’s team envisaged CovidCards would work differently from the Bluetooth feature in the Covid Tracer app.

Once someone was diagnosed with Covid, contact tracers would be able to check their card to see who they had been in close contact with and how close that contact had been, prioritising and isolating their closest contacts.

That is information contact tracers don’t have access to in the case of the Covid Tracer app, which advises people automatically if they had any close contacts without the ministry knowing who those notifications have been sent to.

The Ministry of Health appears to be considering using Bluetooth cards the same way, so that it can integrate it with the Covid Tracer app – using it not as an aid to manual contact tracing but as an adjunct.

That is dandy for the tin-foil hat brigade, but arguably not as useful.

And it will be very little help at all if the Bluetooth cards and smartphones running the Covid Tracer Bluetooth app aren’t very good at detecting one another.

The crucial advantage of CovidCards that Faafoi failed to mention in the Cabinet paper was that their use could be made compulsory without heavy-handed penalties or intrusive enforcement.

Because they are designed to worn visibly as a lanyard when in public, compliance could be achieved through community peer pressure.

That is not possible with the smartphone-based Covid Tracer Bluetooth feature that not everyone can run on their phones and that people can’t see if others are using.

Faafoi advised the Cabinet it had three choices.

It could start preparing for “a full roll-out” of CovidCards while more trials and design work took place – which was the option Morgan urged the Government to take and the one that might mean we would be getting the cards about now – or abandon the idea.

Alternatively, the Cabinet could order a further trial at a cost of $1m, in part to test what public sentiment to the devices would be.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff The task of taking a recommendation to the Cabinet on contract tracing technology last August fell to then Government Digital Services Minister Kris Faafoi.

It was that third course of action – kicking for touch – that Faafoi recommended and that the Cabinet adopted.

Morgan argued that trial, which took place in Rotorua starting in October, would be a waste of time and promptly threw his toys out of the cot, disbanding the CovidCard team.

It appears he was justified.

The Ministry of Health sourced some other Bluetooth cards from Australia for the Rotorua trial, which was run in conjunction with Otago and Waikato universities.

But, frankly, it might as well have glued a bunch of Fly Buys cards together to make some lanyards and asked the universities to check how people felt about wearing those.

As Morgan feared, there was no scientific control technology – beyond conducting phone interviews with 75 triallists to ask them who they remembered coming into close contact with – to shed any fresh light on whether such cards would be effective.

The ministry doesn’t appear to be in any rush to get the results of the Rotorua ‘non-CovidCard’ trial.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff The results of an October trial of Bluetooth cards are still be collated and won’t go to ministers until next month.

A spokesman for the ministry advises the results are being collated and a report will go to ministers in early February.

Presumably the researchers will report some people felt happy about wearing the cards and some were okay about it, and some found it a nuisance and sometimes people forgot to wear them, and maybe people would have been keener if Covid had actually been spreading in the community at the time.

Fill in the percentages as you like, that sort of information doesn’t get us anywhere – or at least not much further than an opinion poll that could have been done in two days in August.

The researchers may conclude that the cards might be of some use in recording close contacts, but that without a scientific control they can’t tell for sure how much use.

It is impossible to see how they could conclude much else.

The trial did not attempt to work out how good the cards and smartphones running the Bluetooth app might be at recognising each other’s presence, even though that is critical to the ministry’s particular vision of how the cards would be used.

TOM PULLAR-STRECKER/STUFF Cabinet paper implies current take-up of Covid Tracer Bluetooth feature isn’t anywhere near high enough to be effective.

Maybe it’s academic.

The high-powered team behind the CovidCard had used their international connections to persuade card manufactures to reserve some capacity in case the Cabinet had made a different decision in August.

But supply constraints that have since emerged in the semiconductor industry globally may mean the Government might struggle to source Bluetooth cards on any scale now, anyway.

If the Cabinet didn’t think it was worth taking a $168m gamble in August, it may be less likely to do so now hopes are higher – though too high perhaps – that vaccines will bring a rapid resolution to the crisis.

I believe though that, on balance, the Cabinet made an ill-informed decision in August and that, even now, a rethink would be justified.

Sure, instructing people to wear a Bluetooth lanyard wouldn’t go down well with many, and it may simply be too much to ask of people, depending on how the global health crisis pans out.

There would be valid questions about the Government’s “the social licence”.

But with a level 4 lockdown estimated by the Productivity Commission to cost about $1b a week, the question has always been whether it is worth investing in having that there as an option.

People have raised a myriad of questions and doubts about how the devices might work.

I grilled Armstrong about every issue I’ve seen raised and I have to say he had the answers.

Perhaps the Cabinet might have made a different decision on August 3 if ministers had asked to be directly briefed by him.

It doesn’t seem fair to criticise any of the other backers of the CovidCard, because their work was well-motivated and philanthropic.

But they decided that Morgan and former Air New Zealand chief executive Rob Fyfe should pitch the CovidCard to decision makers, and that may have resulted in some level of disconnect.

This was particularly evident, I think, in privacy commissioner John Edwards’ reaction to the proposal on social media when he questioned the CovidCard, not on privacy grounds, but for “grand claims” he felt were being made about its usefulness.

Faafoi wouldn’t say whether, with the benefit of hindsight, he would provide the same advice to the Cabinet now that he did in August, but says the Cabinet was happy with the recommendation to proceed with a community trial.

Going over such questions can’t hurt.

Unfortunately, it is still too early to assume the need for a step change in contact tracing technology is going to go away before we’d get a return on investment.

And if not for this pandemic, maybe for the next one.