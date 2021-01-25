Why the proposed 'fair' pensions law should scare you

Former prime minister Richard Seddon is remembered for introducing the old age pension to New Zealand in 1898. He's also remembered as being anti-Chinese, and excluded Chinese people in New Zealand from getting pensions.

OPINION: Instances of bad pension law-making should make you nervous, even if the reforms don’t seem to threaten your retirement plans.

There are a lot of nervous older recent migrants right now.

They’re worried about the NZ Superannuation and Retirement Income (Fair Residency) Amendment Bill.

This proposed law ticks a lot of the boxes for bad pension law-making, even though the basic idea behind it is entirely reasonable.

In short, the law as drafted would require migrants to New Zealand to be here for 20 years before they qualified for NZ Superannuation payments.

At the moment, they only have to be here for 10 years.

Everyone seems to agree that 10 years is not long enough. People should contribute to the economy and society for a reasonable time before they qualify.

But there’s a problem.

If MPs vote it through as is, the day it becomes law, migrants who made New Zealand their home under the current regime, would suddenly find themselves a decade further from qualifying.

They might have been only weeks, or months away from qualifying under the 10-year rule, but at the stroke of a law-making pen, they’d have another 10 years added to their wait.

Some would already be in their 60s, some even in their early 70s, so some may never see a cent of super.

Many of these are older migrants who arrived to be with their children, who had made New Zealand their home. We welcomed them under a certain set of promises, including qualifying for NZ Super after 10 years.

That may have been a stupidly over-generous thing to do, but we made that promise, and they uprooted their lives, and transplanted them here.

This bill, if it moved to become law, would renege on the promise.

The bill would also disproportionately affect migrants from China and India, not those from countries that have social security treaties with New Zealand like Australia and the United Kingdom.

I’m not saying the intent of this proposed law was racist, but Priyanca Radhakrishnan, the Minister for Diversity, Inclusion and Ethnic Communities, was right to raise an objection to it.

The Te Ara online encyclopedia lists anti-Chinese lawmaking. The last of the laws it lists were repealed in 1965.

Bad pension lawmaking can be recognised in a number of features.

One is that changes come in so fast that people are unable to adjust their financial plans to cope.

Lawmakers need to give people the time to save the money they need to plug any shortfall in retirement income a pension law change would visit on them.

It’s no good saying they can get emergency benefits. Throwing migrants into the benefits system is not fair.

It would also break with our pension lawmaking tradition of giving people fair warning.

Other times we have changed eligibility requirements for NZ Super, such as when the age moved from 60 to 65, we phased it in, so people could plan, and save for it.

There are plenty of ideas for changing NZ Super to make it more sustainable.

You have an interest a lawmaking tradition that gives fair warning before any of them happen.

Another facet of bad pension law is when it has a disproportionate impact on small, politically-vulnerable subsets of the population.

We’ve already got some unfairnesses woven into the fabric of NZ Super.

Some people, who spent a portion of their working lives overseas, are allowed to collect their overseas KiwiSaver-like pensions in addition to their NZ Super payments.

But others by dint (it seems to me) of the country they saved in, have their KiwiSaver-like overseas pension payments deducted from their NZ Super.

You may feel safe when it is not your group being targetted by law reform.

But we should all worry about law-making that has a disproportionate effect on politically marginalised groups in society.

One day you could find yourself in just such a group.

My hope, and belief, is that lawmakers will recognise this proposed law either needs phasing in, or exempts people who have already made New Zealand their home.