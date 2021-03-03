MPs are failing to hold electricity giants to account

OPINION: There is a lot wrong with the electricity sector, but don’t get your hopes high that MPs will fix that.

Parliament’s Transport and Infrastructure select committee put in a weak performance on Thursday when it was called on to conduct an annual review of Meridian, the country’s largest power company which is 51 per cent state-owned.

I can’t imagine what Meridian’s chief executive Neal Barclay must have been thinking as he left the committee room after meek questioning from our seemingly underprepared representatives.

The most damning indictment of the sector’s broader performance is that last month Genesis Energy announced it was taking a mothballed third coal-fired turbine out of storage and adding it to its two coal and two gas turbines at the Huntly power station, the country’s major fossil-fuelled plant.

READ MORE:

* Meridian close to signing deals to sell 'Tiwai' power to replace coal boilers

* Meridian aims to build new wind farm every three years

* Lack of competition pushed up prices when Meridian spilled water, Electricity Authority says

* Starting point for Meridian sanction should be $38m, Haast Energy says



Genesis originally planned to stop burning coal at Huntly in 2018, but is instead having to add to its coal-burning capacity to make sure the country doesn’t run out of power.

It rather sums things up that Genesis made the announcement in a press release, you can read here, that failed to mention the word ‘coal’ once, let alone apologise for its additional use.

DANIELA MAOATE-COX/RNZ The careers of many public servants have been made and broken in Parliament’s select committee rooms, but sometimes MPs seem to struggle under the volume of issues they need to be on top of.

In 2019, the country generated 82.4 per cent of its power from renewables, down from 84 per cent in 2018.

The figure for last year may be worse, and this year the proportion will probably be down again with Huntly steaming ahead at full tilt and a dry year forecast.

If ‘the environment’ is not enough of a concern, consumers look set to pay again for a dearth of investment in cheap renewable electricity over the past 15 years.

As I write, spot electricity prices are sitting above 40 cents a kilowatt in many parts of the country.

Wholesale prices have been sharply higher this year and that is being reflected in soaring futures prices for electricity, which will find its way through to consumers’ bills in time.

Barclay told the select committee that retail electricity prices here are the sixth most-affordable in the OECD.

But he omitted to mention (and the committee failed to point out) the context that few countries are more favoured with renewable resources than New Zealand and almost all need to pay high prices to keep thermal or nuclear plants fuelled and running.

On top of that, those overseas generators are having to make more expensive investments in less efficient renewable generation to decarbonise.

In New Zealand, it has been more a case of watching the water, wind and geothermally-powered turbines spin around, while dishing out spin to the public.

Phil Doyle/Stuff This is shaping up to be a good year for coal generation in New Zealand.

Genesis noted a rise in its retail profit margins in the last six months of 2020 when explaining a quadrupling of its interim profit last week, despite the fact many of its customers will presumably have been doing it tough due to Covid.

That is not evidence of the “competitive” market that Barclay told the select committee existed in New Zealand in another half-truth that the committee let slide by.

I won’t list all of them, but they included Barclay describing its 150 megawatt “swaption” arrangement with Genesis as a “financial transaction”, rather than characterising it as an agreement that is to all intents and purposes supporting fossil-fuelled generation.

And his attempt to play down the importance of the industry achieving 100 per cent renewable generation.

If the committee had scratched a little it would have seen the self-interest shaped by the well-known flaws in the industry’s market model on display.

The committee might have asked Meridian why, in such a “competitive” market, it was last year charging existing customers 11 per cent more for power than it was offering through a power-switching website.

But none of these things were the big disappointment for independent electricity retailers that had logged on to the annual review expecting some accountability.

That was the committee’s failure to seriously probe Meridian on the circumstances that led to it contributing to an “undesirable trading situation” in 2019 when it spilled water from its South Island dams that the Electricity Authority found it should have used to generate power.

Former deputy prime minister Winston Peter said last year that Meridian’s board and management would have a lot of explaining to do if the authority confirmed that had happened.

But it appears Peters was mistaken.

It seems no serious explanations are in fact necessary from Meridian – or not to Parliament’s Transport and Infrastructure select committee anyway.

John Bisset/Stuff Former deputy prime minister Winston Peters had forecast Meridian would have a lot of explaining to do, in the situation the power company now finds itself in.

Barclay told the committee, unchallenged, that Meridian’s actions had not been motivated by “financial maximisation”, despite the Electricity Authority’s assessment that it was seeking to avoid saturating the HVDC power lines under the Cook Strait, which would have collapsed South Island wholesale prices.

Most curiously, he appeared to blame electricity traders at the company for the UTS, saying that where the company fell short was that some of its trading “overnight” locked in place some trades that its management had instructed the team not to do.

That should have struck MPs on the committee as odd, given the Electricity Authority found the UTS went on not for one evening, but for more than three weeks, between December 3 and 27 in 2019.

Yet it generated no request for a clarification.

Meridian spokeswoman Polly Atkins has told Stuff subsequently that Barclay had not meant to suggest the internal misunderstanding he alluded to was the cause of the UTS, as it “was clearly not”.

“Given the confluence of factors identified by the authority it seems that a UTS would have occurred regardless” and Meridian had now “clarified this position with the select committee”, she says

Committee chairman Greg O’Connor appeared to take Barclay on trust when he said that Meridian wouldn’t to have to fork out more than $2m to rectify the UTS, if the authority reset prices, despite the authority’s assessment that it set out the wholesale market by more than $70m.

Meridian could also face separate penalties if it is found to have breached the industry’s trading conduct standards in a separate but parallel investigation that the authority has yet to complete.

Admittedly, working out who should pay how much to rectify the UTS is complex, but Haast Energy has said the starting point should be $38m so there are clearly very different expectations out there.

A cynic might see Meridian’s decision to set aside just $5m as a “contingency” as an attempt by the company (and one that might work) to brow-beat the authority into applying a minimal financial fix, that should be viewed in conjunction with Meridian’s thinly-veiled legal warnings to the authority.

In November, Meridian said “the authority's legal approach remains fundamentally flawed”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Select committee chairman Greg O’Connor noted Meridian was the last of four entities facing the committee last Thursday.

I put some of my concerns about the committee’s performance to O’Connor, who said Barclay’s assessment that fixing the UTS could only cost it $2m would have been “a brave statement to make if it is not true”.

But would it?

If the Electricity Authority imposes a sanction on Meridian of the size needed to help meaningfully restore independent retailers’ confidence in the market, I would expect Meridian to appeal it.

Meridian would then be able to tell the committee next time they meet that it can’t comment on why Barclay’s $2m forecast was off, because the matter is before the courts.

By the time a case worked its way through the High Court and Court of Appeal people might well have moved on and it would all be ‘ancient history’, right?

Commenting on the overall performance of the committee, O’Connor noted that his role was simply to make sure MPs on it had the opportunity to have their questions answered, which is of course true.

O’Connor noted that Meridian was the fourth entity that the committee had examined on the trot that morning, though he said he was not using that as an excuse.

“Given the case around the spillage has played out in other forums it may well be that some of the committee felt there was no point rehashing that,” he said.

Supplied Meridian Energy chief executive Neal Barclay said the industry would need to build one or two windfarms a year to meet its 2050 emissions goals.

He also made the perhaps fair point that the main task of the committee during such annual reviews is to represent the financial interests of the public in their capacity of being taxpayers.

And to be fair also to Barclay, his job is to maximise profits for shareholders, not to do MPs’ job for them.

Bar the comment regarding night traders that needed subsequent clarification, I think he did that job professionally on Thursday without crossing any lines.

He didn’t, after all, design New Zealand’s messed up electricity market model and doesn’t have any duty to fix it – he just works within it.

Indeed, because that model serves his shareholders’ interests by generating huge producer surpluses, it could be seen as his job to defend it.

Unfortunately, the select committee won’t have a quick opportunity to show it is capable of better stuff in the electricity sector as it has decided not to call in Genesis to give evidence for an annual review, despite the many reasons why that would probably be desirable right now.

“Ideally, every identity would be examined every year,” O’Connor says.

“I can see why the sector would have liked to have had all the providers there.”

But the reality is that the time of the committee is limited, he says.

“It is important that the ones that are examined, are examined properly,” he added.

I should say there have been some positive developments in the electricity sector recently, with Contact Energy and Meridian Energy giving the green light to the long-planned $580m Tauhara geothermal power station and $395m Harapaki wind farm.

Genesis has committed to sourcing another 2.65 gigwatt-hours a year (302MW) of renewable power by 2030 by issuing a request to partners.

Though it has not been clear why it is looking for help when for the past eight years it has been sitting on its own resource consent for a windfarm with a maximum output of 860MW at Castle Hill in the Wairarapa which it has boasted represents “arguably one of the best wind energy resources in the world”.

Barclay helped put those investments into their proper context on Thursday, albeit in what might seem given the above (non-usual) construction delay an unjustified attempt to seek more flexibility to vary consents granted under the Resource Management Act.

“If we are going to achieve our 2050 ‘net zero’ aspirations as a country then the energy sector is going to have to deliver about one to two of these windfarms per annum; we are gearing up to do one every three years as a company,” he said.

Barclay told MPs “the supply side will get sorted”.

No-one on the committee appeared to blink an eye at that bold and sweeping assertion.