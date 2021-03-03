Woman's plight shows high risk of luxury car 'balloon' loans

Some luxury cars, including Lexus, can still be bought with loans which include so-called ‘balloon’ payments.

OPINION: A well-paid professional woman had a brain explosion in 2016 and borrowed $80,000 to buy a luxury car for $100,000.

Not only did this result in monthly payments of $850, but she pledged to make a final “balloon” payment of $60,000 at the end of the loan term to clear the portion of the loan her monthly repayments would not clear.

I thought balloon payments had been consigned to the dustbin of history after the global financial crisis, but they are still with us for luxury cars.

Balloon payments allow people to drop the cost of monthly repayments on a loan to buy a car, but they oblige the borrower to make a big one-off repayment at the end of the loan.

As a result, they are risky, risky loans which can blow up horribly in borrowers’ faces.

I learnt of their continued existence after the woman complained to the Financial Services Complaints (FSCL) scheme.

In her complaint, she claimed not to have understood the deal she had signed up to.



She thought she would not have to make the balloon payment set out in her loan agreement.

She thought she could simply hand the car back, which is what she tried to do after being made redundant.

She could hand it back alright, the lender said, but once it was resold, she had to pay any shortfall on the $60,000 she still owed.

The car sold for just $35,000.

The woman complained. She thought there was a return option. She said the lender had not told her the car could depreciate so much.

There are so many lessons from this woman’s story.

For a start, people who have to borrow to buy a car, can’t afford a luxury car.

Borrowing to buy a luxury car only gives the impression of wealth, while actually making the buyer poorer.

And while all loans are risky, balloon payments are toxic.

Borrowing to buy a car indicates a borrower has not been able to save the purchase price, and balloon payments rely on someone managing to save, or acquire a large wodge of cash at a point in the future.

The woman’s case makes it clear of the absolute essential importance of reading loan documents, and not signing until you are satisfied you understand, and have answered the question: What would I do if, I fell sick; I lost my job; I had a serious accident.

Tom Lee/Stuff Balloon finance artificially reduces the monthly cost of loans, but increases their risk.

There’s another lesson here. Even though the woman made some terrible mistakes, she complained, and she was right to.

All financial services companies, including banks, lenders and insurers, have to be a member of one of the financial services disputes schemes.

They are nowhere near as rigorous as the courts, but their decisions are binding on on the companies that members of the scheme. Decisions are not binding on complainants. They are free to take their claim to the Disputes Tribunal, or a district court instead.

Under lending laws, lenders have to assist borrowers to make informed decisions, and FSCL found some evidence that the woman may not have been given all the help she needed to make an informed decision.

FSCL found the woman should have read the loan documents she signed more carefully, but it also said the lender should have done better too.

It recommended the lender credit half the interest it had collected on the loan towards the $25,000 owed, which would have left the woman owing $17,000.

The woman rejected the recommendation, but she has provided us all with valuable lessons, and a warning against balloon finance.

GOLDEN RULES: