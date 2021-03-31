Covid seems to have left us wealthier but less productive, and that can't add up

These are some of the main drivers of New Zealand's economy.

OPINION: Assessing the impact of Covid on the economy, it can be hard to see the “wood for the trees”.

So let’s step back as far as we can go.

According to the International Monetary Fund, gross world product (GWP), probably dropped by US$4 trillion to just under US$84 trillion in 2020.

In simple terms, GWP is the value of all the goods everyone made and the services they supplied; the combination of every country’s GDP.

The bank estimates the decline was even greater – down US$9.6t to just over US$130t – in “purchasing power parity” (PPP) terms, a measure that reflects the real value of all that production.

It is just a curiosity that GWP is a lot higher when expressed in terms of PPP rather than in nominal terms.

What matters is that we produced about 4 to 7 per cent fewer goods and services last year, depending which measure is used.

Yet Credit Suisse, estimates global household wealth increased slightly, by US$1t to just over $400t between January and June.

The jump was more significant at almost US$11t when measured in constant-current terms.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images In the long run, the only way we can truly all get wealthier is by increasing the productive capacity of the global economy, but when it comes to the paper value of assets, it can be a different story.

It is a safe bet that wealth trend will have accelerated in the second half of the year given the S&P 500 index was up a massive 19 per cent during that six months.

So, somehow during Covid, we made less stuff but got really quite a lot richer on paper.

We cannot store much of we produce from year to year. We haven’t been squirrelling away goods and services for a rainy day to consume later.

Rather, global supply chain shortages in everything from household furniture to semiconductors suggest the reverse has happened and we have drawn down on our stockpiles of goods.

There also seems no obvious reason why Covid would have resulted in a dramatic change in the balance between the returns we can expect from capital and labour, which might explain the wealth phenomenon.

Nor is there much reason to think Covid will have increased the productive capacity of the economy, or indeed that the scars it has left will instantly heal.

Yes, it is possible that the increased use of Zoom as an alternative to business travel, and a growing acceptance of working from home might cement in some long-term productivity gains.

But on the other hand, redeploying capital and labour from the sectors of the economy that may have suffered long-term damage, such as tourism, will take time.

YouTube The increased use of video-conferencing tools such as Zoom, as well as giving us a few laughs, may be one of the few channels through which Covid could promote economic growth.

So what to make of it?

The obvious explanation for wealth growing during the pandemic is that we are simply seeing the effect of businesses and consumers buying into the central banks’ confidence trick.

Monetary easing has inflated the value of house prices, shares and pension schemes beyond their fundamentals, making us collectively better off on paper – but not in actuality.

We should see that “fake wealth” slowly evaporate as and when people attempt to cash up investments only to see their buying power sapped by higher consumer price inflation.

That is what economists have traditionally said would happen at some point in response to a monetary stimulus, with “too much money chasing too few goods”.

Or we could see the books square up far sooner than that, if the asset bubble bursts and global share prices and house prices tumble back down to earth before they unleash significant inflation.

That could leave inflation relatively untouched, but at the expense of tipping the global economy back into a new and sudden recession.

Easy come, but probably not so easy go.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images A big drop in the share market and house prices could snuff out the inflationary impact of monetary easing – but at a cost.

In practice, we are more likely to experience a combination of the two effects as fears over future inflation and actual inflation cause bond yields to rise and assets to deflate in a series of hisses and pops.

Covid has made us poorer in terms of the volume of goods and services we can create and therefore buy, and one way or another that will need to be reflected in inflation-adjusted asset values.

A day, month, year or a decade of reckoning should be coming – a shorter sharp pain or a longer but duller ache.

It is no wonder then that so many businesses are holding back on borrowing and investing.

Yet collective stagnation is not a path out of the crisis.

Somehow, we need to forge ahead, cautiously seeking out productivity gains and new markets to bridge the void central bank policies have created between appearances and reality.

In the words of Hill Street Blues’ Sergeant Phil Esterhaus; be careful out there.