Why a trans-Tasman bubble might not save NZ from recession

1 NEWS understands quarantine-free travel arrangements could be in place as soon as mid-April.

OPINION: The 2.9 per cent drop in GDP New Zealand experienced in 2020 closely matched the 3 per cent annual hit that I estimated in the early days of Covid would be the net impact from the closed border on tourism.

It is certainly clear now that businesses and towns that were dependent on foreign visitors have experienced the lion’s share of the economic pain from the pandemic.

But any assumption that quickly opening a trans-Tasman travel bubble would rescue the country from a probable recession this year may well be misplaced.

Yes, a bubble might be positive for some very hard hit centres such as Queenstown, especially during the ski season.

And it might brighten a lot of people’s lives.

But there is reason to worry that, overall, a bubble could deepen the economic malaise at least between April (which is the earliest it is tipped to open) through to November.

According to the Australia New Zealand Leadership Forum, spending by Australian visitors to New Zealand and spending by New Zealand visitors both totalled about $3 billion in 2019.

It probably isn’t a completely “zero game”, but the spending could be argued to roughly cancel itself out.

SUPPLIED Australians typically spend out about half as much money in New Zealand in June than they do in January.

Importantly though, spending by Australians in New Zealand peaks between November and January when Australians come over for the summer and visit friends and family for Christmas.

Despite the ski contingent, it drops sharply during the winter months.

According to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, Australian tourists spent $317m in New Zealand in January 2019 and only $163m that June, with the seasonal trend remarkably consistent from year to year.

Conversely, spending by New Zealanders in Australia has traditionally peaked between June and September when Kiwis head to Queensland for a dose of sunshine.

Up until November this year, therefore, a bubble should have the negative effect of displacing more spending by Kiwis in New Zealand (whether it is on domestic holidays or other discretionary spending) than it generates from visiting Australians, if travel patterns reverted to past norms.

Predicting travel trends post Covid is always going to involve a lot of guesswork.

It is possible New Zealand could quickly benefit from an upsurge in visitors from Australia catching up with family visits they might have put off for years.

Equally, the idea of lying on the beach on the Gold Coast might not seem so relaxing for Kiwis when they know a single community case of Covid could scupper their travel plans and leave them going through the chore of seeking refunds.

In other words, it is conceivable that Australians might have more motivation to travel here than Kiwis would have to hop across the ditch, than in the past.

Phil Carrick/Stuff If Australia proves an attractive substitute for Kiwis who might otherwise have taken a winter holiday on a Pacific island, the NZ economy could leak even more tourism dollars.

But there are other – perhaps stronger – reasons to think trans-Tasman spending would skew more in Australia’s favour.

Many Australian residents visit New Zealand in part to see friends and family, and it is probably fair to say there is a decent chunk of Australians who would not simply see New Zealand as a compelling tourism destination.

But Australia might prove an appealing “substitute” destination for the many Kiwis who might usually have taken holidays in the Pacific Islands, which would result in a bigger outflow of discretionary spending.

Added to that, even the perception that a travel bubble increases the risk of a community outbreak of Covid in New Zealand could have a material additional impact on economic confidence.

In the end, big public policy decisions like this are about more than ‘dollars’, of course.

But we may be kidding ourselves to assume that opening up a trans-Tasman travel bubble before next summer could help turn around declining GDP.

It just doesn’t seem that simple.