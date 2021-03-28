Four reasons to feel sorry for property investors

OPINION: Property investors don’t garner a lot of sympathy among the general public.

When the prime minister announced plans this week designed to “tilt the playing field” back in favour of struggling first-home buyers, there was a sense among some commentators that it would be good to see landlords suffer for a while.

But there are reasons to feel (a bit) sorry for them.

This wasn’t a loophole

A significant part of the announcement was the removal of interest deductibility.

Until now, investors have been able to offset the interest they paid on loans against rental income received, reducing their tax bills. That’s been stopped immediately for new purchases and is being phased out for other rental properties.

The Government has been keen to frame this as “closing a loophole” that allowed investors some sort of sneaky tax claim that wasn’t available to anyone else.

That’s not true. The law allows interest costs to be deducted from income – rental or otherwise. Changing that is a legitimate policy decision for the Government to make, and it may turn out to be a sound one to slow the runaway housing market. But it wasn’t closing a loophole.

This does put them out of sync with other businesses

The change puts investment in property out of step with almost every other commercial activity.

If you bought a car with a loan and rented it out, you’d claim the interest costs of the loan against the income you received from the rental.

For investors who truly do run their portfolios as a business, this is an anomaly.

Trying to do the right thing

New Zealanders are often told we’re not doing a good enough job of preparing for retirement and the ageing population is going to be a drain on the state. Many investors say they are just trying to make sure that they have enough assets and income to support themselves.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Is the Government just passing the buck on a supply issue?

Taking the emotion out of the equation, investors have responded to market signals in a rational way.

The housing problem is primarily a supply issue, exacerbated by successive Governments – sheeting it home to investors who were making decisions based on information available could be seen as unfair.

The announcement was unusual

This was significant policy delivered without consultation, and in the case of the interest deductibility change, without any warning.

The Treasury and Inland Revenue advised against the deductibility change. The Treasury said in the Regulatory Impact Assessment it did not have the time to do an analysis. Inland Revenue simply opposed it.

Investors were left trying to work out what was happening from the press kit provided to media. One tax expert said he had encountered a developer who put plans to convert a building into apartments on hold immediately because it was not clear how the new rules would apply.

But then again, maybe we shouldn’t feel sorry.

Not just speculators the problem

Investors commonly claim that it’s not true investors who are a problem but speculators.

That misses the fact that buy-and-hold investors are just as much of an opponent for a first-home buyer if they are competing for a property. If you’re buying a house and have an investor come in and offer $20,000 more because their equity has shot up 20 per cent in the last year, you don’t care whether they are going to flip the house or rent it out.

The capital gains

Investors have done well out of housing investments in the past few years. House price inflation is expected to peak near 30 per cent year-on-year in the coming months.

Unlike other businesses, where value might increase because of the hard work of the owner, house prices are increasing because of outside forces.

The owners usually do nothing to make the gains (except take a risk on the initial investment) and often do not reinvest money they make into improving housing stock, beyond the minimum requirements.

In this way, it’s more similar to riding the share market than running a business – and on the sharemarket, investors are warned to brace for a serious correction at least every 10 years. Property investors have not experienced one in living memory.

They've complained before

This is just the latest in a series of changes for the rental market. There’s been the removal of depreciation, ring-fencing of tax losses, healthy homes standards…

Each time, the property investment fraternity has been outraged. But each time the market has adjusted and carried on much as it was before.

It’s not any other business

As much as investors claim that they are operating a business housing people, this is not a business like any other. When you are dealing with a basic human right such as the need for shelter, it’s not unreasonable to expect the rules to be a bit tougher.

Rising prices have allowed the portion of the population fortunate enough to already own a house to use that position to extract increasing amounts of money from other people.

That increasing wealth disparity means some action was needed, no matter how unpalatable.

